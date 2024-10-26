Akpan Ekpo Bags Emeritus Professorship

Peter Uzoho

The University of Uyo has approved the conferment of the Emeritus Professorship on a lecturer at the institution’s Department of Economics, Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo, in recognition of his track record of service to the school and humanity in general.

The Registrar and Secretary to Senate of the university, Mrs. Blossom E. Okorie, announced in a letter addressed to the recipient that the award would be bestowed on him at the school’s combined Convocation Ceremony scheduled for November 9, 2024.

The registrar explained that the honour on Ekpo was approved by the university’s Senate at its 131st meeting held in December 2023.



“I write to notify you that the Senate of the University of Uyo at its 131″ meeting held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 approved that you be auspiciously conferred with the Emeritus Professorship of the university at the grand finale of the 29” and 30” Combined Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 10.00a.m.

“Your conferment as Emeritus Professor of the University of Uyo is based on your track record of Service to the University and humanity in general,” the registrar said.

While hoping that the honour would not only serve as recognition to Ekpo’s personality and modest efforts at human development, she noted that the recognition would also serve as a platform for further contributions to the advancement of the university and the nation.

Okotie added, “In this regard, I kindly request that you submit your citation and curriculum vitae to the Registrar to enable the Convocation Planning Committee produce the needed documentation for the Convocation Programme.

“The duties and entitlements of the Emeritus Professor of the University of Uyo are as approved by the Senate at its 129” meeting of Wednesday, December 20, 2023 and as the University Council may from time to me approve.

“Please accept the assurances of the Vice-Chancellor’s warmest regards.”