WACT Graduates Inaugural Batch of its Scholarship Scheme

West Africa Container Terminal, Onne recently marked a significant achievement as the inaugural batch of its scholarship scheme successfully graduates from the scheme.



Justin Okwuofu, the WACT Community Relations Manager said the WACT Scholarship Program was launched 3 years ago with the goal of providing educational opportunities for underprivileged youths in its host communities of Onne and Ogu in Rivers State, Nigeria.

He said, “Through this program, we have awarded scholarships to 100 students, enabling them to attend university and gain the skills and knowledge needed to build successful careers. In addition, some of our beneficiaries are also offered opportunities for internship to be a grooming ground for them with the hope that the best among them can be absorbed into our company in the future.”



Reiterating WACT’s commitment to the scheme, Okwuofu stated that WACT is committed to the scheme and have been deeply inspired by the testimonies of the scholarship graduates who expressed how the scholarship program has transformed their lives, opening doors that they never thought possible.



According to him, the company will ensure the long-term sustainability of the program by actively exploring partnerships with local businesses to provide internships and job placement support for the scholarship recipients upon graduation.



“Looking ahead, WACT is committed to strengthening our community engagement even further. We plan to expand the scholarship program to reach more students in need, and we are also exploring the development of vocational training initiatives and community outreach programs.”



Our goal is to be a true partner and advocate for the people we serve, working alongside them to create lasting, positive change. We are grateful for the support of our community, and we are excited to continue this important work in the years to come.” Okwuofu said.



Taribo Samuel, one of the scholarship recipients from Ogu Community expressed his appreciation to WACT for the scholarship program.



The Chairman, Onne Community Development Committee, Sunday Dudu, commended WACT scholarship program stating that it is a laudable one which has helped to solve the financial challenge facing the students while also requesting that the company should endeavor to absorb some of the students after graduation.



He further reiterated the cooperation of the community with the company and wished her well in her operations.

The Ogu Community Development Committee Chairman, Bara Thompson, also stated that WACT has positively impacted the Ogu community through initiatives like scholarships and internships.