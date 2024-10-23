Vinicius Jr Scores Hat Trick in Madrid’s 5-2 Win over Dortmund 

Real Madrid came from two goals down to hammer Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Brazilian forward, Vinicius jr was the hero of the night as he scored a hat trick in Madrid’s five goal.

Vinícius Jr scored his third hat-trick for Real Madrid in all competitions, his second in the 2024/2025 season after his hat-trick against Barcelona in the Supercopa and his first in the Champions League.

Dortmund were great in the first half but completely threw the game away in the second half as Real Madrid ran riot. Nuri Sahin’s inexperienced showed with his substitutions and change in formation so early in the 2nd half.

Goals from Donyell Malen and Englishman Jamie Gittens gave Dortmund a comfortable lead at half-time in a repeat of last year’s final which Real won 2-0.

Antonio Rudiger pulled a goal back for the Spanish champions with a towering header in the 60th minute before Vinicius levelled two minutes later.

Captain Lucas Vazquez made it 3-2 to the hosts with a driven finish from a tight angle in the 83rd minute.

Vinicius then scored two late goals to take the game out of Dortmund’s reach, with both strikes coming after impressive solo runs.