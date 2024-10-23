How Digital landscape has Dramatically altered Parenting – Robota’s Francisca Akajuru

In marking this year’s digital parenting week, the Chief Operating Officer of Robota STEM Training, Francisca Akajuru highlights the challenges of digital parenting and how it has altered the landscape of parenting. In addition, she raises some of the questions being asked regarding the issues while proferring answer to each with detailed expert perspective

She iterates that the digital landscape has dramatically altered parenting in recent years.

“The ubiquity of smartphones, tablets, and computers has introduced new challenges and opportunities. On one hand, technology offers educational resources, communication tools, and entertainment. However, it also poses risks such as cyberbullying, online predators, and excessive screen time. Parents must navigate this complex terrain, balancing the benefits of technology with its potential drawbacks,” she says.

On the question of healthy habits parents can encourage to prevent excessive screen use, she states : ” Parents can encourage healthy screen habits by setting limits on screen time, creating designated device-free zones, and modeling responsible digital behavior. It’s also important to engage children in offline activities that promote physical and mental well-being. Additionally, parents can use parental control tools to manage screen time and content access.”

She also highlights biggest online risks for children today, and how parents address them, adding that the biggest online risks for children today include cyberbullying, online predators, and exposure to inappropriate content.

“Parents can address these risks by teaching their children about online safety, monitoring their online activities, and using parental control tools. Open communication and establishing trust are also crucial in preventing these issues,” she asserts.

She is mostly emphatic about cyberbullying which has become a big topic in the digital parenting conversation, preferring ways and means on hos parents can help children navigate the issue.

According to her, “Cyberbullying is a significant concern in the digital parenting conversation. It can have severe consequences for children’s mental health and well-being. Parents can help children navigate this issue by teaching them about empathy, kindness, and online etiquette. Open communication and providing support are essential in addressing cyberbullying incidents.

On the effectiveness of parental control tools in ensuring online safety, and at what age should children be introduced or removed, she states, ” Parental control tools can be effective in ensuring online safety, but they are not foolproof. These tools can help manage screen time, filter content, and restrict access to certain websites. The age at which parental controls should be introduced or removed depends on the child’s maturity level and online habits. It’s important to have open conversations with children about online safety and adjust parental controls accordingly.

She concludes that the digital landscape is constantly evolving, and parents should stay informed about emerging trends and concerns.

“Some recent developments include the rise of artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and the increasing influence of social media on young people’s self-esteem and body image. Parents should be aware of these issues and take steps to protect their children from potential harm,” she says.