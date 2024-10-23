Experts: Prioritising ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol Crucial to Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

The need to reinforce Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on free movement of people, goods, and service has been reiterated at a Business fair organised by the Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs (FEBWE) in Lagos, recently.

Experts and leaders at the event which convened business women across West Africa held that this would unlock the region’s vast potential and boost growth.

Speaking, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandje TOURE-LITSE noted that despite headways in the protocols, some challenges still existed and rubbing off negatively on women entrepreneurs in cross-border trade.

At a high-level panel discussion, TOURE-LITSE encouraged women to defy challenges and embrace resilience, while staying abreast to navigate productively.

“There is need for business people to familiarize themselves with trading regulations to navigate border challenges effectively. Both businessmen and women need to know their rights to ensure officials act professionally,” she asserted.

Also present at the fair, Former Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen emphasized empowerment of women in the region, citing its strengths in expediting growth.