Cholera Outbreak Kills 10 in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has stated that at least 10 persons have been confirmed dead following the outbreak of cholera in the state.

In an internal memo signed by the Director of Medical Services, Samuel Egwuonwu, on behalf of the state Commissioner for Health, and made available to journalists yesterday, the ministry outlined the steps being taken to address the crisis. “I am directed to inform you about the outbreak of cholera in Enugu State. Several cases have been recorded, and it is feared that approximately 10 individuals may have died,” the memo stated.

The document further advised healthcare providers to be on high alert for patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. It also urged them to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

The ministry also announced that it had initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The Enugu State Ministry of Health is working with its partners to curb the spread of cholera within the state,” said the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, adding: “We are following NCDC protocols to ensure the situation is quickly brought under control.”

The ministry also stressed the importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.