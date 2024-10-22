AU Agenda 2063: Jose Foundation UK To Lead Water for Africa Initiative

The African Union (AU) has appointed social justice crusader Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, of the Jose Foundation UK, as its Ambassador to

lead the continental body’s initiative to provide clean water for communities across Africa.

The initiative under the ‘Jose Water for Africa Initiative’ would see the Foundation championing the course to ensure that millions of African communities have access to clean and portable water.

The President of the Foundation, Abhulimhen,in a statement issued Tuesday said he was chosen because of his commitment to championing social justice in Africa and through education and philanthropy.

He has also empowered marginalised communities in Africa and bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

Jose Foundation is collaborating with Designated Honorary Consul for Cambodia to the UK, Mr. Jas Sohl, to carry out “JOSE Water” (Impact

Solutions)—to deliver centralised and decentralised water technology to Nigeria and surrounding regions of Africa.

The synergy includes the provision of clean water, effluent treatment and water, and sanitation and hygiene (WASH)—municipal and industrial.

The Cambodian diplomat, according to the statement has 25 years’ experience in technology and impact investing.

It said: “Jas is a distinguished UK-based social and holistic development entrepreneur. His impressive portfolio includes investments in over ten ground breaking climate technologies, earning him recognition as a Smart Tech Award-winning impact investor.

“Jas has been a pivotal force in five key initiatives within the ETV program, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to environmental and

technological advancement.

“As an international business mentor for British Water, he extends his expertise across Asia and India, fostering growth and innovation in these regions. Now to join forces with “JOSE Water” to drive forward into the African Continent.”

It added that Jose Foundation has combined education and philanthropy to effect change

in societies across Africa through the spirit of social justice and leveraging on his rich experience in humanitarian work over the years.

“I am happy to be chosen for this work. That is what I have been doing before I got this; I have been having events in different countries in Africa. I have done child sexual exploitation in South Africa. I have done safe of children in sports in South Africa. These are events I have been used to doing. If I am given the opportunity to do it for a

platform in the African Union, I think I am going to excel in what I am doing,” Abhulimhen noted.

Also appointed was Prof. Tunji Asaolu, chairman, Governing Board of AU Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly, head of mission, African Union Ambassadorial Assembly Agenda 2063, to lead the AU initiative.

Asaolu said, “What we do is promote African Union Agenda 2063, a framework for development to foster growth in Africa before 2063. That will make Africa with common choruses, including the

encouragement of free movement across the continent.”

Jose Foundation was founded in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2003 by Abhulimhen and guided by the principles of excellence, pioneering, and generosity true to its founder.

The foundation strives to foster positive change and enable people to live a meaningful and fulfilling life in a more equitable and safer environment.