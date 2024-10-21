MTN Unveils Bio-degradable SIM Cards to Replace Plastic SIMs

Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria, at the weekend in Lagos, introduced paper-based eco-friendly SIM cards that are bio-degradable, which will replace the existing plastic SIM cards that are not bio-degradable.

MTN became the first telecoms company in Nigeria to introduce paper-based bio-degradable SIM cards, in line with its corporate policy to further drive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sustainability goals.

Announcing the launch of the bio-degradable SIM cards, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO) at MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo said MTN would begin phase replacement of its existing plastic SIM cards, but would commence the immediate rollout of the new bio-degradable SIM cards for all SIM replacement, upgrade and swap, to support sustainability of the environment.

“Our new eco-friendly SIM cards represent part of our continuous commitment to environmental responsibility, as well as our dedication to reducing waste, supporting local Nigerian vendors and integrating sustainability into business operations as well as the daily lives of the people”, Okigbo said

According to him, MTN partnered with its business partner, Secure ID to design and produce bio-degradable SIMs for the Nigerian telecoms market. He explained that plastic SIMs do not decompose and therefore increase plastic wastes that emit high level of carbon at a time when Nigeria and the rest of the world are battling to achieve net zero carbon emissions to cushion the effect of climate change.

General Manager, Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Nigeria, Kemi Adisa, in her presentation, said, MTN would continue to integrate the ESG principles in all its operations, in order to sustain the Nigerian environment in line with ESG goals.

Giving reasons why MTN is investing in eco-friendly SIM cards, Adisa said it would help MTN Nigeria in contributing to lowering the carbon emissions in the Nigerian environment, reduce plastic wastes that have caused a lot of pollution to environment, support the circular economy through product recycling, and to embed the initiative of ESG into all the operations of MTN Nigeria.

“Eco-friendly SIM cards offer a sustainable solution for better future both for MTN subscribers and the entire Nigerian populace. Nigerians must see the need to switch to bio-degradable SIM cards that are now available in all MTN customer experience centres,” Adisa said.

While commending MTN Nigeria for the partnership, the General Manager, Secure ID Limited, Mr. Oluwole Dada, said there had been significant contribution to plastic wastes from telecommunications companies every year, adding that the introduction of paper-based bio-degradable SIM cards by MTN, will help reduce plastic wastes and pollution in Nigeria.

“About six billion plastic SIM cards are produced globally, resulting to huge environmental pollution from unused plastic SIM cards. Recent statistics shows that Nigeria alone will by the end of 2025, have over 200 million subscribers that will be using plastic SIM cards, a development that will add to the existing plastic waste in the environment,” Dada said.

The move by MTN Nigeria to introduce eco-friendly paper-based SIM cards, will help address rising cases of plastic pollution and the effect of climate change, Dada further said.