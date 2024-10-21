Evelyn Joshua Sparks Spiritual Awakening in Argentina, Receives National Awards

The landscape of apostolic revival is shifting in Argentina, fueled by a wave of change sweeping across Latin America. This was evident at the recent crusade led by Pastor Evelyn Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) held at the Portal Del Cielo in Resistencia, Chaco.

The venue, aptly named “Portal Del Cielo” or “Door of Heaven,” symbolized a fresh start for the more than 80,000 attendees, mostly from the local community. Even a day before the event, many arrived early, braving the chilly 19-degree weather to secure their spots under the venue’s canopy.

Excitement buzzed in the air as the crowd swelled, filling the venue to capacity and spilling into the surrounding fields. Pastor Evelyn Joshua spoke about God’s love and the transformative changes coming to Argentina. She encouraged the audience, assuring them that God would fulfill the hopes of those who earnestly seek Him.

“The presence of God is here. So get ready to receive the showers of God’s love; showers of God’s blessing, rain of favor into your life, ready to turn your dry season into a fruitful, abundant season, in the name of Jesus Christ”, she said.

“A time for God is a time for renewal,” she continued, urging attendees to open their hearts to God’s word and maintain a strong relationship with Him. She emphasized that without genuine love and faith, one cannot access God’s blessings.

“Without faith, it is impossible to please God, because anyone, take note of the word – ANYONE. No one is excluded. Whoever approaches God, whoever comes to God must first believe that He exists and He rewards those who earnestly seek Him,” she added.

The crusade was a powerful experience for those seeking blessing, healing and deliverance. As the event unfolded, many experienced what felt like a Pentecost moment, with supernatural healings occurring simultaneously. Attendees with various afflictions found themselves transformed, with some instantly testifying to their deliverance from the grip of demonic oppression.

Ushers struggled to manage the overwhelming response as people were touched by the Holy Spirit. Attendees came from neighboring countries like Chile, Paraguay, Brazil, and Uruguay, all eager to witness this movement of faith.

Pastor Willy Gancia from Brazil expressed his joy, saying, “We are grateful to witness this move of God through Pastor Evelyn Joshua. This is a new beginning for Argentina.”

Fredi Marcel Bianchi from Uruguay echoed this same sentiment, noting the palpable presence of God at the event, while Monica Yopice from Chile highlighted the importance of recognizing God’s work within the ministry.

The crusade drew thousands, including Christians and non-Christians alike, creating an atmosphere akin to an international festival. Local residents were especially thrilled to host such a transformative event, which they believed would bring lasting change to their community.

Community leader Guillermo Alejandra reflected, “What we witnessed was beyond words. This is a true blessing for Argentines.” Similarly, Dr. Elisa Mbango, an Angolan doctor living in Buenos Aires, traveled specifically for the event, feeling guided to be there.

Pastor Juan Juorez expressed gratitude for the mercy shown to Argentina during this time.

Dignitaries from various sectors also attended, including local government officials and community leaders. Despite Argentina’s struggles, Pastor Evelyn Joshua’s crusade has ignited hope and revived the spirit of Christianity, marking the beginning of a new era for faith in the region.

The crusade had in attendance, distinguished authorities from the nation of Argentina and was officially recognized as an event of public interest by various governmental bodies. Pastor Evelyn Joshua received the key of the city of Resistencia and the award of an illustrious special guest on behalf of the Mayor of the city Mr. Roy Abelardo Nickich.

The woman of God also received a special award from the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province of Chaco, Mrs. Carmen Delgado Brito, recognising the crusade as special event of interest for the Province. More so, Pastor Evelyn Joshua was also recognized as a distinguished illustrious guest by the Governor of the Province Mr. Leandro Zdero.

Other dignitaries such as the Provincial Deputy, Paola Benítez; the Minister of Government, Justice, Labour and Human Rights, Mr. Jorge Gómez; the Director of Religious Affairs of the Province, Mr. Pedro García; and the Director of Religious Affairs of the Municipality of Resistencia, Mr. Javier Piñero, attended the crusade.