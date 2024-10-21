Cross River Hosts 42Km  Agbokim  Falls Marathon Race

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

All is now set by the Cross River State Government working in conjunction with Creation Associate to host a 42 kilometers Agbokim Falls Green Marathon Race on November 23, 2024.

Chief Executive Officer CEO, Creation Associate, Mr. Emem Udominyang, disclosed this in a telephone conversation on Sunday in Calabar, Cross River State.

Mr. Udominyang said members of the organisation behind the marathon race include, a former Cross River State Commissioner for Culture, Tourism development, Mr. Eric Anderson, Felix Uyah, and Ikpeme Bassey.

The group lauded the State Governor, Bassey Otu, for granting them the privilege to partner the state government for the marathon race.

Giving insight on the marathon race, the group stated winner of the race shall coast home with N2 million Star Prize, with N1 million for the second placed winner with other prizes at stake as consolation prizes.

The group said that the marathon race which will hold on November 23, will attract athletes from all the nooks and crannies of the nation to participate in the 42 Kmms Agbokim falls Green Marathon race.

He said that participating athletes at the marathon will commenced the race from Ikom, Last-motor, Mission junction, Ajassor and end at Agbokim Waterfall.

The CEO averred that the marathon which is a trio pack, will help in the promotion of sports development, market the waterfall and campaign for sustainable environmental conservation in the region.

“This trail blazing sports-tourism event is duly endorsed by the Federal and State Ministry of Sports Development, Federal and State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

“For that purpose, His Excellency , the governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has taken care of all registration fees to make it a free entry event for this first edition.

“Our expectation is that athletes will participate in one of the three categories of the distant race, either a full marathon of 42.195Kms, half marathon of 21Kms or the fun marathon of 5Kms”, he said.

Other attractions include awards ceremony and concert, athlete village, exhibitions, picnics, photo-bliss and prize monies presentations amounting to N20 million.