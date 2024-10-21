  • Monday, 21st October, 2024

Cross River Hosts 42Km  Agbokim  Falls Marathon Race

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Bassey Inyang  in Calabar 

All is now set by the Cross River State Government working in conjunction with Creation Associate to host a 42 kilometers Agbokim Falls Green Marathon Race on November 23, 2024.

Chief Executive Officer CEO, Creation Associate, Mr. Emem  Udominyang, disclosed this in a telephone conversation on Sunday in Calabar, Cross River State.

Mr. Udominyang said members of the organisation behind the marathon race include, a former Cross River State  Commissioner for Culture, Tourism development, Mr. Eric Anderson, Felix Uyah, and Ikpeme Bassey.

The group lauded  the State Governor,  Bassey Otu, for granting them the privilege  to partner the state government for the marathon race.

Giving  insight on the marathon race, the group  stated  winner of the race shall coast home  with  N2 million Star Prize, with N1 million for the  second placed winner with other prizes at stake as consolation prizes.

The group said that  the marathon race which will hold on  November  23, will attract athletes from all the nooks and crannies of the nation  to participate  in  the  42 Kmms  Agbokim falls  Green Marathon race.

He said that  participating athletes at  the marathon will commenced the race from Ikom, Last-motor, Mission junction, Ajassor and end  at  Agbokim Waterfall.

The CEO averred that the marathon which is a trio pack, will help in  the promotion  of sports development, market the waterfall and campaign for sustainable environmental conservation in the region.

“This trail blazing sports-tourism event is duly endorsed by the Federal and State Ministry of Sports Development, Federal and State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. 

“For that  purpose, His Excellency , the governor of Cross River State,  Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has taken care of  all registration fees to make it a free entry event for this first edition.

“Our expectation is that athletes will participate in one of the three categories of the distant race, either a full marathon of 42.195Kms, half marathon of 21Kms or the fun marathon of 5Kms”, he said.

Other attractions include awards ceremony and concert, athlete village, exhibitions, picnics, photo-bliss and prize monies presentations amounting to N20 million.

