Woman, You Are Enough: A Call to Embrace Purpose and Uniqueness

In a world where societal pressures and expectations often weigh heavily on women, the message delivered at the 2024 Discovery for Women Conference could not have been more timely or relevant. “Woman, You Are Enough,” the theme of the conference, is a declaration that many women need to hear and, more importantly, believe.

Held at The Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, this gathering brought together women from various backgrounds to reflect on their worth, faith, and potential. The atmosphere was electric—empowerment flowed from the speakers to the attendees as they were urged to embrace their uniqueness and fulfill their God-given purposes. But beyond the uplifting ambiance, the words spoken by Pastor Toluwani Odukoya, the Associate Senior Pastor and chief host, resonated deeply with me and, I believe, with many others.

Pastor Odukoya’s reflections on Hebrews 12:2 and Ephesians 2:8-9 offered a much-needed reminder that women don’t need to constantly compare themselves to others or strive for perfection according to society’s standards. Her exhortation, “You are not like any other person—you are unique,” speaks to the heart of an issue many women face today: the constant pressure to measure up to unrealistic ideals set by media, culture, and even peers.

The key takeaway from this conference was clear—women need to see themselves as God sees them: complete, valuable, and capable.

In an age where self-worth is too often tied to external achievements, this message is revolutionary. Pastor Odukoya’s call for women to embrace their identity through faith and trust in God’s plan is a clarion call to women everywhere: stop running someone else’s race and start living your purpose.

The conference’s practical masterclasses on love, relationships, business, and parenting added another layer of empowerment. Dr. Tobi Enuha’s insightful words on love and relationships, particularly the emotional skills needed to build strong partnerships, were a revelation. Non-defensiveness, vulnerability, tenderness—these are qualities often overlooked in a world that prizes stoicism and independence. Yet, they are crucial for nurturing healthy relationships, whether romantic, familial, or even professional.

Pastor Ibukun Awosika’s emphasis on boundaries and understanding identity in relationships also underscored the need for women to approach relationships from a place of strength and clarity. It was a reminder that a relationship’s success is not solely based on emotional connection but also on mutual respect, understanding, and personal responsibility.

On the business front, Mrs. Yewande Zaccheus’s advice to “do it afraid” resonated with me.

In a saturated world where competition is fierce, it’s easy for women to second-guess themselves, their ideas, and their value. But as Mrs. Bunmi George so aptly put it, “business is like handwriting—it’s unique to everyone.” This analogy is powerful. Every woman has something distinctive to offer, but she must first believe in her ability to carve out a niche in her chosen field.

What stood out most about the Discovery for Women Conference is the holistic approach to empowerment. Whether it was through advice on parenting from Mrs. Foluso Gbadamosi or financial guidance from Mrs. Zaccheus, the overarching message was clear: women have the tools they need to succeed, not just in one area of life but in all areas. The key is to recognize and nurture their own strengths.

As I reflect on this conference, I am reminded that the challenges facing women today—whether they involve balancing career and family, managing relationships, or even just navigating their own self-worth—are real, but they are not insurmountable.

What the Discovery for Women Conference offered was more than just encouragement; it was a blueprint for living purposefully and fearlessly.

In a society that constantly tells women they need to be “more” or “better,” the message that “You Are Enough” is not just empowering—it’s liberating. And it’s a message that more women need to hear, embrace, and live out every day.

*Becky Olorunpomi is a writer with The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos.