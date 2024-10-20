I’ll Continue to Be Problem to Atiku, Obi, Wike Declares, Pledges Support for Tinubu

*FCT minister bitter for losing PDP presidential primary, says Atiku

*Obi will not dignify Wike with response, spokesman insists

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will continue to be a problem to the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi.



Speaking yesterday at a luncheon he organised for the members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to him in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State, capital, Wike also pledged unflinching support for President Bola Tinubu.



This is just as Atiku has described Wike’s comments as a lingering symptom of the bitterness he harbours from his defeat in the 2022 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Obi’s spokesman, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, however, said Obi and his media team will not dignify Wike with a response.



Wike said Atiku’s supporters believed he fought against his presidential ambition, stressing that he was only seeking fairness, justice, and equity.

Speaking at the event, Wike said Nigerians had rejected Atiku and mocked him for losing the 2023 presidential election.



“If you say for an election we did not contest, never participated in, that it shows Nigerians have rejected us, fine. You that contested and failed woefully, Nigerians have rejected you; so, pack up and go home.”



Wike said: “All these things you are seeing by Atiku’s group, Peter Obi’s group, and some PDP governors that believe that I am a problem to them. And I will continue to be a problem to them.



“In fact, the Atiku’s group believes that my team and I stopped them from becoming president. We stopped injustice. What we wanted was equity, fairness, and justice,” Wike said.



The former Rivers State governor also declared that he has no regret in supporting and ensuring the emergence of Tinubu as president.



“In fact, most of you do not understand the fight that is going on. Do you think it is these people here? No.



“Let me tell you what is going on; I have no regret at all, and we have no regret at all for supporting President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I have no regret about it.”

He also tackled Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for allegedly casting aspersion on the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. OCJ Okocha (SAN).



The FCT minister expressed disappointment that Fubara, who was also recognised as his godson before they fell out over political disagreement, insulted the former Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, Sergeant Awuse, and Chief Ferdinand Anabraba.



Describing Awuse, Anabraba, and Okocha as “three wise men,” Wike stated that the men sacrificed to ensure that Fubara was chosen and made governor of Rivers State.



The FCT minister noted that last Thursday, one of the “wise men”, Okocha, was insulted by the governor in the state.



He said: “On Thursday, another “wise man” (referring to OCJ Okocha), was insulted. When the ‘wise man’ was called to the Bar, this man (Fubara) was not in primary school. This man (Fubara) insulted a PhD holder.



“I am happy, I am not the only one this man (Fubara) has shown ingratitude. He has shown ingratitude to the ‘wise men,” Wike said.



He added: “One of the ‘wise men’ (Awuse) was removed as the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council when he was in a coma; when he was looking for support for help.”



The minister recalled that some time ago, Fubara, had on national television, described the three aforementioned people as wise men, who stood for his emergence as governor of the state.



“The wise men are now turned upside down. Yes, he also turned them upside down. It is unfortunate in life. If you are a bad man, you are a bad man,” Wike added.

Reacting to Wike’s comments, Atiku’s spokesman, Mr. Paul Ibe said Nigerians were well acquainted with his antics, which is a lingering symptom of the bitterness he harbours from his defeat in the 2022 presidential primary of PDP.



“Mr. Wike’s comments are nothing more than a string of inanities, lacking substance and driven by personal grievances. If he truly believes Nigerians are content with the current state of affairs under the government he serves, it reveals a deeper truth: His priorities lie not with the people but with himself. This self-absorption is evident in his preoccupation with domestic affairs in Rivers rather than his ministerial responsibilities,” Ibe said.



Ibe said Atiku was focused on the genuine issues affecting Nigerians, adding that Wike was more concerned with self-interest than addressing the real challenges faced by Nigerians.



Also reacting, Obi’s spokesman, Dr. Tanko Yunusa said Obi and the Peter Obi Media Team will not dignify Wike with a response.

“But let him know that time will tell. Time is the ultimate judge,” he added.