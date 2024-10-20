FG Reforms will Improve Nation’s Economy, Says Bagudu

Francis Ndubuisi in Abuja

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, at the weekend, said the ongoing reforms by the federal government would improve the country’s economy.

The minister gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Giessen-Friedberg Germany, at his office in Abuja.

Bagudu said some risks were taken by President Bola Tinubu to make the country work well.

He described the Dual Training/Apprenticeship Programme of the CCI Geissen-Friedberg, as a welcome development.

“There cannot be a better time for this, as it will support the social investment programme and economic reforms of the government.

“Germany is the bedrock of the European Union, as Nigeria is the Bedrock of ECOWAS, Germany is one of the success stories in Nigeria in the provision of aluminum, construction, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and equipment manufacturing expertise,” he said.

On the issue of legal migration, the minister said that a migration agreement was signed between both countries some time ago, to enable Nigerian youths to migrate out of choice and be global citizens.

He said the agreement would help them shun criminal conduct in their host countries.

Bagudu added that one of the mandates of the ministry entailed the management of bilateral economic cooperation.

Also, it includes development aids, and technical assistance programmes, adding that the ministry was willing to operate in any shape or form to achieve this with Germany.

He commended the German Government for supporting the economic reforms of the federal government and urged other countries to do the same.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the CCI Geissen-Friedberg, Dr Matthias Leder, said that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the cooperation and partnership between the German and Nigerian Chambers of Industries.

“We are here to strengthen the Nigerian Chambers of Industries, help with dual vocational training for young Nigerians, legal skills migration, and getting more rights.”

He said the Dual Vocational Training or Apprenticeship programme was established by Germany, which was in operation in Ogun State for more Nigerians to take advantage of.

“The Dual Vocational Training or Apprenticeship is the most popular form of post-compulsory education in Germany as half of the school leavers find their way to dual vocational training programmes.

“It entails theoretical instruction in the classroom and practical on-the-job work experience in the company providing the training needed for a skilled foreign workforce to replace its retiring baby boomer generation,” Leder said.

He said that German authorities had relaxed its immigration rules for the European Union/European Free Trade Association.