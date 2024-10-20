Bella Adenuga-Disu: Emerging Powerful Force in Women’s Empowerment

As a respected leader and role model, Bella Adenuga-Disu, daughter of renowned Nigerian businessman, Mike Adenuga Jrn, continues to pave the way for aspiring female leaders across Nigeria and beyond.

She is emerging as a powerful force in women’s empowerment and leadership. Carrying forward her father’s legacy of excellence and innovation, she has embraced the values of entrepreneurship and social responsibility, positioning herself as a prominent figure in the corporate world.

As a leader at Globacom Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications companies, Adenugu-Disu has made significant contributions to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for women. Her commitment to mentorship and community-building is evident in her initiatives aimed at empowering female employees, reflecting the entrepreneurial spirit that defines her family.

The recent She Glows Summit, a landmark event hosted by Adenuga-Disu, left a lasting impression on attendees and highlighted her unwavering support for women in the workplace.

As revealed, she emphasised that this is merely the beginning, with even greater initiatives on the horizon. She hinted that her greatest joy lies in witnessing our workforce grow stronger and better as they cultivate this community together.

The summit served as a celebration of growth and connection, with attendees noting the collaborative spirit that defined the gathering.

“Thank you again for having me! It was an incredible event, and I’m proud to have been part of the first She Glows Summit,” one speaker reflected.

The atmosphere at the summit was charged with positivity and support, encapsulated in the sentiment that it was “the definition of women lifting women at work.”

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she is deeply engaged in community-building efforts, promoting collaboration and growth among her peers.