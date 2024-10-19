NANTA to Participate in WTM

National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has confirmed its strategic participation as a registered exhibitor at the November 5th to 7th World Travel Market (WTM) taking place in London, with a prolific and innovative hashtag, capturing its massive membership presence and marketing reach.

The beautiful electronic flyer design rolled out from the stable of the association’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Adelola Adewole, signifies the intent of the association leadership to maximise the full potential of digital technology in marketing communications as NANTA members who have registered and confirmed their participation are encouraged to further escalate their brand and organisational skills through the coloured electronic flyer embossed by the a colourful WTM logo, indicating NANTA registered pavilion for easy location for trade enquiries and information about Nigeria’s cultural tourism products and offerings.

The association, apart from the “# I will be at WTM” would weekly unveil additional hashtags to drive robust digital marketing presence and reach, targeting foreign trade opportunities interested in Nigeria’s cultural tourism market and in addition to tagging global tourism groups and tourism platforms thus saturating global media space with NANTA’s exponential hunt for corporate communities and individuals on search engines looking for creative marketing links and ready markets.

On its WTM delegates platform, about 100 members of the association with visas and confirmed hotel bookings have embraced the NANTA/WTM hashtag train with their pictures and agency’s identity, flourishing their Facebook, Instagram and other social media handles, deliberately tagging their vast local and international contacts which has endeared the association to the Reeds exhibition, organisers of the biggest global tourism trade event.