Lokpobiri Visits Jigawa Tanker Explosion Site, Seeks Stricter Safety Measures

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, yesterday, visited the site of the recent petrol tanker explosion in Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A statement signed by the minister’s spokesperson, Nneamaka Okafor, stated that Lokpobiri was in the state to express his condolences to the government and people of Jigawa.

The minister also visited the Government House in Dutse, where he met with the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi.

During the meeting, Lokpobiri conveyed the federal government’s sympathy to the state over the incident that claimed many lives. He emphasised the need for enhanced safety measures in the transportation of petroleum products.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, I extend our deepest condolences to the government and good people of Jigawa State. This tragic incident is a reminder of the importance of ensuring that only licensed and certified drivers convey petroleum products.

“We are working closely with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to strengthen these standards,” the minister stated.

He further disclosed that he had recently engaged with the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Mr. Shehu Mohammed, to forge a partnership aimed at enforcing strict regulations regarding the certification of tanker drivers.

“This collaboration with the FRSC will be pivotal in preventing similar accidents in the future,” Lokpobiri added.

Namadi, while receiving the minister, thanked the federal government for its support and expressed his concern over the frequent occurrence of tanker-related accidents in the state.

“We are truly pained by this loss, and it is our hope that through stronger regulations and partnerships, we can prevent these tragedies from recurring,” the governor said.

At the incident site in Majiya Town, Lokpobiri appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with the government in avoiding scenes of accidents.

“We urge citizens to resist the temptation of getting close to such incidents. It is crucial for public safety. The federal government is committed to ensuring that such occurrences are minimised and our efforts will ensure safer roads for Nigerians,” the minister assured.

Lokpobiri reiterated the federal government’s commitment to strengthening regulations and safety standards in the transportation of petroleum products, assuring the people of Jigawa state of continued support during this difficult time.