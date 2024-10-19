FG Disburses N12.911bn to NPHCDA, NCDC, Others for Healthcare Intervention 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government yesterday said that it has released N12.911 billion to four agencies in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare from the Basic Heath Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The agencies include: the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

BHCPF is derived from an annual grant from the federal government of not less than one percent one percent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund and is meant to allocated to the four health agencies for their special Interventions to provide access to quality healthcare among the citizens.

According to a statement by the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), the allocation was for the fourth quarter of 2024, based on the current BHCPF guideline.

The committee said it will ensure the effective implementation, transparency, and accountability of the fund.

In line with its mandate, the committee is meant for the oversee the BHCPF’s strategic direction, monitor fund disbursement, and ensure alignment among the four gateways NHIA, NPHCDA, NEMSAS, and NCDC.

The statement said that a subcommittee including representatives from SSHIA, the MOC Secretariat, NHIA, CSOs, WHO, and SPHCDA, will address delay in disbursement funds and report back within two weeks.

“The MOC will reconvene in mid-December to disburse funds for the 1st quarter of 2025.The revised BHCPF 2.0 Guideline was accepted, with provisions for further amendments. Additional consultations with the gateways and subnational stakeholders will be conducted to ensure alignment with the Sector-Wide Approach,” it said..