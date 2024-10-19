AISA Engages Consultants to Enrich Learning Experience

James Emejo in Abuja

The American International School of Abuja (AISA) has welcomed exceptional teacher consultants from around the world to further enrich students’ learning experience.

Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, the school has continued to solidify its reputation as one of the leading international schools in the country.

It has been consistent in each new academic year, injecting new faces and ideas to drive its academic ideals.

The diverse backgrounds and international experiences of the school’s faculty continue to be one of its key strengths.

In the 2023-2024 school year, AISA’s teaching staff included representatives from the U.S., Australia, the UK, Ghana, South Africa, and other countries.

This diversity fosters a rich learning environment for the 406 enrolled students from over 40 nationalities.

AISA provides a wide range of extracurricular activities, from athletics to student leadership programs like Model United Nations and National Honor Society.

Founded in 1993, the institution has grown into a prominent private, nonprofit, coeducational, college-preparatory day school offering a U.S.-based curriculum from pre-school through Grade 12. Accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA/CESS).

Its academic programme remains rigorous, with a strong emphasis on preparing students for admission into prestigious universities, including Ivy League institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and Cornell.

As the school marks its 30th year, much of its success is attributed to its focus on recruiting world-class educators and its commitment to academic excellence.

This year’s cohort of new teachers participated in extensive orientation sessions to ensure a smooth transition into both the school and the broader Abuja community.

These sessions included tours to key cultural landmarks like the National Mosque and the Nike Art Gallery, offering the teachers a glimpse into Nigeria’s vibrant traditions.

In addition to the enriching professional environment at AISA, new staff members have quickly acclimated to their new home in Abuja.

From the warm welcome extended by Nigerian Immigration Service officers upon arrival, to the hospitality of the AISA community and even local market vendors, the teachers have found Abuja to be an inviting and enriching place to live and work.

Many have even embraced local cuisine, with favorites like jollof rice and roasted croaker from The Junkyard Grills, and more traditional Nigerian dishes such as poundo and egusi soup.

The school’s leadership and teachers remain deeply committed to nurturing the academic and personal growth of every student.

The new MS/HS principal, Joseph Strzempka, remarked on the sense of community that has made his family’s transition to Abuja seamless.

He said, “The city has plenty to offer for shopping, dining, and culture, and the school has attended to every detail in our transition from Asia to Nigeria.

AISA is a safe, caring school with high expectations and high levels of support for families, faculty, and staff from around the world.”

The school’s new faculty members are already contributing to the positive, inclusive atmosphere that defines the school.

Physical education teacher Devin Konkler expressed his joy in being part of the AISA family, adding that “It’s a joyful and positive environment that makes you want to give back and do your best”.

With a strong commitment to academic excellence, a diverse and talented teaching staff, and a vibrant international community, AISA is poised for another successful year.

As the school continues to inspire global citizens and lifelong learners, this year’s anniversary marks a significant chapter in its ongoing story of educational achievement.