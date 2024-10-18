Over 10,000 Victims, Survivors of Breast Cancer to Receive Financial, Educational Aid

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A Non-Governmental Organization, TheSengah Foundation said plans are being initiated for more than 10,000 victims and survivors of breast cancer to receive financial and educational support to enable them cope with the condition.



Similarly, arrangements have been reached to form a support community for survivors of breast cancer following the neglect and abandonment they often suffer from their spouses after a successful surgery.



Director of the Organisation, Abasiekeme Ekanem, also yesterday told newsmen during a breast cancer awareness campaign to Dazzle International Schools in Uyo, that the project is aimed at educating girls on early signs and offering support to as many patients and survivors.



Ekanem said several orphanages and more than 500 students benefited from the programme last year while the 10,000 would be beneficiaries would be provided with educational materials and financial support in partnership with other NGOs.



On the formation of a support community for survivors, the Director explained that, “the initiative for this came from the story of a lady who although a survivor of breast cancer suffered emotional abandonment from the husband who did not have time for her again because she had no breast again and this caused her depression.



“And so, I reasoned that if this could happen to someone and possibly other people after surviving breast cancer, then having a community of such people will go a long way in making them live a fulfilled and happy life.”



She counselled the girls on early signs, symptoms and preventable measures and harped on the need for early medical checks and treatment even as many organisations are now available to offer support.



“This is important because it has been discovered that early deaths from breast cancer are either as a result of lack of necessary information and lack of finance.



“Breast cancer knows no age so we encourage girls to once in a while examine themselves and once you detect any lump or unusual colouration of the breasts please seek for medical examination. You can also contact organisatioins like ours for support,” she said.



The programme featured cash gifts to some of the students while sanitary packs were distributed to the female students.

This month has been declared a breast cancer month to raise awareness on the dangers, control and management of the disease worldwide.