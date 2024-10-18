Ododo Presents 37 SUVs to High Court Judges

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with the fulfilment that the present administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of Kogi State Judges and the staff of the judiciary, the state Governor, Usman Ododo, has presented a total of 37 SUVs to the newly elevated Judges in the state.

The governor disclosed this at the presentation of the four additional vehicles to the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi, at High Court premises in Lokoja yesterday.

The governor was represented by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, M. Y Abdullahi (SAN), who stated that these are in addition to the 33 SUVs earlier presented by the state government.

The governor commended the Judges and state judiciary workers, describing them as an engine room that has made the Kogi State safe.

Ododo assured the Judges of the continued cooperation and support of the executive arms of government to come to the aid of the judiciary.

He pointed out that this is just the beginning, noting that the government will not renege on all the promises.

Ododo told the Chief Judge, Justice Majebi, that he was not unaware of the plight of the Judges at lower courts, stressing that better days will come under the present administration to lift the Judges and their welfare packages.

Responding, Justice Josiah Majebi expressed gratitude to Governor Ododo for the commitment of his administration to the uplift of the Judges in the state.

He explained that the efforts of the state governor in uplifting the judiciary have been unprecedented in the past four months, noting that the governor has fulfilled the promises so far.

He also disclosed that the state government would soon embark on the renovation of the entire courts in the state.