UNODC: 68 Percent of Inmates in Custodial Centres Awaiting Trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nigeria, has disclosed that there are 84,767 inmates across correctional centers in Nigeria, with 68 percent of them awaiting trial.



Head of the Justice, Integrity and Health Unit of the UNODC, Ms. Muchaneta Mundopa, who made the disclosure, observed that the figure simply indicates the need for a new approach in serving justice in the country.



Mundopa spoke on Wednesday at a two-day workshop for Facilitators on the Implementation of Restorative Justice (RJ) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.



Mundopa, in a goodwill message delivered on her behalf by the National Project Officer, UNODC, Omene, expressed readiness of the UNODC to partner Nigeria in implementing the RJ programme across the country.



She said: “Today, there are 84,767 inmates in custodial centres around Nigeria, including 68% inmates who are awaiting trial. These figures represent people – mothers (including nursing mothers), fathers, daughters, sons, members of the community – many of which have committed minor offences.

“The figures also force us to think about the victims, people who have to live with the harm caused by offenders, irrespective of whether an offender is convicted or not.



“It is worthwhile to note that despite the genuine efforts made by stakeholders to reform the justice sector, the figures above are consistent with figures from previous years, shifting only ever slightly.



“For example, in June 2022, there were 71,584 inmates in Nigeria (71% awaiting trial). It tells us that a new approach to justice is needed.”

Omene added that restorative justice is very dear to UNODC as successful implementation of a well thought-out and coordinated RJ programme has great potential to contribute to the achievement of SDG 16 on providing access to justice for all.



“UNODC is excited to partner with the Federal Ministry of Justice under the focused leadership of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef O. Fagbemi, SAN to develop and roll out a restorative justice programme for the FCT, including the sensitization and capacity building of stakeholders on the FCT Restorative Justice Policy, Bill, Practice Directions, and Training Manual”, she added.



Earlier, the Director, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reforms Department, Mrs. Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, stated that the workshop marks a critical milestone, following the successful review and validation of the Restorative Justice framework for the FCT in June 2024, as well as the sensitization sessions which ended two days ago.



She said: “These activities have laid a solid foundation for the implementation of Restorative Justice in the FCT, and now we turn to the equally important task of equipping facilitators with the necessary tools and skills to carry this forward.



“The journey to fully integrate restorative justice into our justice system is not only timely but essential. This approach reflects our collective commitment to a justice system that goes beyond punishment to embrace healing, reparation, and the reintegration of offenders into society.

“By placing the needs of victims, offenders, and the community at the center of the process, restorative justice fosters accountability and creates a more just, peaceful, and inclusive society.”