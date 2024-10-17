Osun Urges Companies to Pay Telecommunications Taxes

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Government yesterday warned companies that are laying cables illegally without the permit of the state government to desist henceforth.

The government has also urged all entities operating in the telecommunications sector to prioritise compliance with environmental regulations.

Speaking with journalists, the Director of Data and Project Management of Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, Morenike George –Taylor, said there is the need to address the critical importance of compliance with the Osun State Environmental Protection Law 2022 (as amended).

She said the law mandates that any installation, including the laying of cables, must first receive a written permit from the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, as stated in Section 27(1).

According to her, “This requirement is not merely a bureaucratic formality; it is designed to protect our environment and ensure the safety of our communities. Section 27(3) further emphasizes this necessity.

“By the virtue of the provisions of Section 22 and 23 of the Osun State Environmental Protection Law 2022 (as amended) the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation is the one-stop shop for permits with regard to telecommunications infrastructure in Osun State.

“Additionally, under Section 135 of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Act, telecommunication companies are required to comply with state laws and obtain the relevant permits before installing equipment.”

George -Taylor further said that the consequences of neglecting these laws o not only endanger the environment but also expose companies to significant legal and financial liabilities.

She said the company has made every effort to inform and bill the involved parties, yet they have failed to respond appropriately.

“It is disheartening that criminal sanctions need to be imposed at all; ethically, these companies should be committed to complying with the established laws to foster a responsible and sustainable business environment.

“The potential consequences for non-compliance are substantial, with fines escalating up to N100,000, 000 against defaulting companies, as stipulated in the Osun State Environmental Protection Law 2022 as amended.

She said this serves as a clear warning to all entities that are neglecting these regulations, saying it can lead to severe financial repercussions.