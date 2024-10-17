Nasarawa Amazons Emerge Champions of 2024 Betsy Obaseki Football Tourney 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Nasarawa Amazons, on Wednesday, defeated Bayelsa Queens Football Club 6-5 in penalty shootouts to win the fourth edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament (BOWFT).

The final entered penalty shootouts after 90 minutes of exciting football play deadlocked with no goals.

The tensed penalty shootouts however ended 6-5 in favour of Nasarawa Amazons who were rewarded with the N10million winners prize money.

The final match of the tournament with the theme, “Say No to Teenage Pregnancy and Abandonment” was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The BOWFT is an initiative of the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki in collaboration with private sector partners to groom and empower the girl-child and engender grassroots sports development in Edo State and Nigeria.

The tournament is Nigeria’s only pre-season women’s football tournament and has continued the tradition of promoting women’s football through a two-week long socially-conscious programme that brings important issues to the front burner.

While the first edition of the tournament was won by Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo clinched the trophy in the second edition. The third edition was won by Edo Queens with Nasarawa Amazons lifting the trophy of this fourth edition.

Speaking sports journalists at the final on Wednesday night, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki hailed the impact and gains of the tournament over the last four years.

He called on leaders and other stakeholders to take better interest in issues that affect young people, equipping and preparing them for future roles.

Others at the event include the Edo State First Lady and host, Mrs Betsy Obaseki who was joined by the first ladies of Ogun, Oyo, Cross River, Osun, Balyesa, Taraba and Jigawa states.

Earlier, Mrs. Obaseki while speaking on the theme of this year’s competition, urged young girls across the country to hold their heads high, focusing on their life ambitions rather than allow themselves to be put in the family way when they are not ready.