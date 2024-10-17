Gov Abiodun’s Mega Infrastructure Drive Excites Sen Yayi

Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), has commended the major infrastructure projects undertaken by the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, saying the.projects are game changers for Ogun State economy.

The latest of such

laudable initiatives of the governor in the area of mega projects is the ground breaking ceremony for the Gateway Inland Dry Port (GIDP) that was done recently by the governor and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola at Papalanto, Ewekoro LGA.

In a statement issued shortly after he visited the state capital, Abeokuta, last weekend, Senator Adeola Yayi stated that the vision and concrete actions of the governor in repositioning Ogun State for sustainable economic development and growth is commendable as the fruits of most of these projects will be reaped for many generations.

“I am full of admiration for the mega projects that our governor is delivering in the state, particularly in the area of critical and appropriate infrastructure like roads, housing and the biggest of them all, the Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilishan-Remo, with ancillary development of an aviation business hub. The benefits of this project in area of employment and socio-economic growth of the agricultural sector and commerce remains unquantifiable for now and the future,” the senator stated.

He said the beginning of the construction of the Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun State with the potential for about 5000 direct jobs and 15, 000 indirect jobs when fully operational was another mega project of the governor that deserves commendation and support by all patriotic indigenes of Ogun State.

“This laudable project, just like the Agro- Cargo Airport, is going to be great revenue earning avenues for Ogun State. In due course, revenues from these mega infrastructural developments will form major funding for social amenities and welfare for Ogun State indigenes and residents,” the senator stated.

Adeola pledged to continue to support the governor in all endeavors to develop Ogun State, adding that it is commendable that he is also setting the pace in the issue of workers’ welfare with the approval of N77,000 minimum wage.

“On my part, I will continue to support my governor and complement his projects with facilitation and attracting Federal Government projects to my senatorial district. I am sure that working with our governor will renew the hope of our people as well as deliver identifiable dividends of democracy going forward,” he stated.