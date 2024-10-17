Drug War: NDLEA Expects More Drug Intercepts on Waterways, Seaports with Donation of Facility by British Govt

*Let’s partner, fight drug trafficking, Sule tells North Central govs

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.) has said that the bolstered capacity of the anti-narcotics body within the maritime space will further tighten the noose on drug barons and cartels, and increase quantum of arrests and seizures of illicit substances on the nation’s waterways and seaports.



Marwa stated this in Lagos on Wednesday at the commissioning of NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters, a facility built and donated by the British Government.



In a related development, the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday called on his colleague governors from the North Central Zone of the country to all partner to fight the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking ravaging the country.



Sule, who is Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, made the call at the 2024 North Central National Sensitisation Workshop on Narcotic Drugs Programme in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.



According to Marwa: “I have to express my profound appreciation to the British High Commission in Nigeria for believing in this project and considering it worthy of His Majesty’s investment.



“The timely delivery of this project and the high standard of the finished work speak volumes about the commitment of the British Government to support our efforts.



“Not quite long ago, a similar edifice, completed with state-of-the-art fittings, was handed over to NDLEA by the British Government at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.



“There has also been a series of capacity-building initiatives and provisions of equipment by the Home Office International Operations, which have bolstered the capability of the Agency’s personnel and have enhanced phenomenal drug seizures and arrests. We deeply appreciate the effort of the British government and its institutions.



“According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, “over 80 per cent of the volume of international trade is carried by sea, and the percentage is even higher for developing countries.”



“This is equally true of illicit drug trade because maritime routes have long been exploited by drug traffickers due to the vast expanses of the open sea and the complexity of maritime laws and jurisdictions.



“The illicit drug trade via maritime channels poses severe threats, not only in terms of drug proliferation but also because of its links to organised crime, terrorism, and human trafficking,” the NDLEA boss added.



He equally said: “Recent records from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime indicate that West Africa remains an important transit region for narcotics, mostly emanating from South America.



“We have had at least four trafficking cases in the last two years involving merchant ships (aside from cases of drugs concealed in cargo containers) from South America to Nigeria. The cases are evidence that the maritime corridor provides mobility for illicit trafficking activity.”



He noted the recent operational successes recorded by the NDLEA on the waterways and seaports justified his decision to upgrade the marine unit of the agency to a full-fledged command in 2022.



“We did not make a mistake when, in 2022, we upgraded the Marine Unit to a full-fledged command. Our balance sheet of arrests and seizures of drugs within the maritime space has maintained an upward swing.



“The collaboration of the Agency’s Marine Command with other maritime law enforcement agencies has resulted in the interception of 61,688.79 kg of varying drugs and the arrest of 41 suspects, 15 of whom are already prosecuted and jailed.



“Through our various port operations in the last three years, the Agency has seized at least 750 tons of illicit drugs ranging from cocaine to codeine, tramadol, methamphetamine and Loud, to mention a few”, he stated.



While calling for continuous collaboration among various security agencies operating within the maritime space, Marwa said: “the operation of our Special Marine Squad on the waterways of Lagos has shown the increasing complexity of maritime drug trafficking.



“Aside from merchant ships, personal vessels, including luxury yachts, modified pump boats, and fishing trawlers, are also being employed in this growing drug trade.



“Countering this threat requires intense coastal monitoring and collaboration among security agencies to track, search and profile the various vessels on our waterways, as it is the case now.”



He expressed joy that the Marine Command Headquarters facility that started as an idea has crystallised into a physical structure being commissioned, thanking all stakeholders that made the project a reality.



He said: “Permit me to express my profound appreciation to the Executive Governor, Lagos State for his inestimable goodwill, which has created a conducive operating environment for all our commands.

“My appreciation equally goes to the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Customs Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for synergising with NDLEA.

“The synergy between them and NDLEA is instrumental to our streak of success within the maritime space. The Nigeria Ports Authority and the Nigeria Maritime Security and Safety Agency have been very helpful.

“My appreciation equally goes to the Managing Directors of Eko Atlantic and Satellite Oil and Gas for making space available for this command headquarters.”

In his remark at the occasion, British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, justified why the UK government is supporting the work of NDLEA.

He said: “It is also a delight to see such a wide range of people here at this event because from my perspective, that shows the level of commitment that we see from our Nigerian partners and colleagues to what is the really critical work carried out by the NDLEA in tackling drug trafficking.

“We in the UK support that work for a number of reasons. We’ve seen an increase in drug detections both in Nigeria and in the UK and so that shows us two things.

“Firstly, that there is a clear need for us to work together, to work collaboratively to tackle drug trafficking but it also shows that our efforts are paying dividends.

“We are jointly preventing more and more drugs crossing borders and we are disrupting more and more gangs and that is important for both our populations, both our countries but it’s mostly important actually for the people whose lives are disrupted by this crime but as we all know there is more work to do and it will definitely continue.”

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Hundeyin, in his remark said “the NDLEA’s presence in Lagos has been pivotal in curbing the illegal drug trade. Your efforts have not only protected our citizens, but also enhanced the overall security and well-being of our state.”

He added: “Today’s commissioning of the NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters, generously donated by the British government, marks a significant milestone in our collective fight against drug-related crimes. It highlights the importance of international cooperation and strategic partnerships in tackling the global challenge of drug trafficking, especially in coastal areas like Lagos.

“I therefore, on behalf of our government and the good people of Lagos State, extend my sincere gratitude to the British government for this invaluable contribution, which will further bolster NDLEA’s capacity to more effectively patrol our waters and intercept illegal drug activities.”

The Nasarawa workshop themed “Community Participation Critical Stakeholders Support in Fight Against Drug pending, Use and Abuse Among Female Gender and Youths in Nigeria” was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs.

He said: “I, therefore, call on Your Excellencies from the North Central zone that we should all partner in ensuring that we fight away the use of drugs among the youths and women not only in this zone, but Nigeria.

“I need to say that trafficking of marijuana, heroin, cocaine and others contribute to lawlessness, crime, distraction of national economy, banditry, kidnaping and terrorism.

“Our youths, therefore, are more comfortable in drug abuse that has attendant consequences on all stratas of the society”.

The Nasarawa State governor lamented the unfortunate involvement of women in drug abuse and trafficking, who traditionally are the conscience of morality of the society.

“They play a crucial role in the upbringing and transmission of acceptable values, goals and aspirations of the younger generation.

“The federal government established the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) which has continued to carry out advocacy and sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to combat drug abuse and trafficking and its effects on youths who are hitherto considered most vulnerable of all level segment in the society,” he maintained.