Coronation Insurance Promo Offers N30m Worth of Prizes

Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited have unveiled their latest promotional campaign, ‘Insure and Win’, offering customers an unparalleled opportunity to win exciting prizes, including a brand-new car.  

The nationwide campaign, running from October 8th to December 22nd, 2024, is open to both new and existing customers of Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited.

During the launch of the promo, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, Olamide Olajolo, expressed the company’s enthusiasm about rewarding customers. “We are excited to launch the ‘Insure and Win’ promo as a way to reward our customers for their loyalty. At Coronation Insurance Plc, we believe in delivering more than just insurance coverage. This promo offers our customers a chance to secure their futures while enjoying the thrill of potentially winning life-changing prizes,” Olajolo said.  

Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Life Assurance Limited, Mr. Adebowale Adesona, highlighted the importance of comprehensive protection. “This campaign underscores our commitment to empowering customers by offering tailored insurance solutions that suit every stage of life. We aim to provide not just peace of mind but a sense of excitement and possibility through the ‘Insure and Win’ promotion. With Coronation Life Assurance’s range of products, customers can plan for the future while standing a chance to win exceptional prizes,” Adesona said.

