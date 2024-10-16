Tinubu: I Remain Committed to Women Empowerment, Gender Equality

.UBA empowers women with 78% of its loan, says Elumelu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his government remains committed to advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality in the country.

Speaking Tuesday at the State House, Abuja at the launch of Women Affairs Ministry’s Empower-Her: Nigeria for Women Farming, Health, Empowerment, Justice, Entertainment and Fund-raising Dinner, the President emphasised that “As the President of Nigeria, I am committed to advancing the cause of women empowerment and gender equality in our dear nation. Don’t forget my mother was a great market woman”.

He also stressed the importance of addressing challenges facing women.

The women initiative, which is aimed at creating an enabling environment for women to fulfill their potential, received presidential endorsement as President Tinubu urged government and private sectors to join hands and support the programme.

The President, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, noted the important role women play in agriculture, contributing over 70% of the labor force, and stressed the need for investment in agricultural training, access to land, and financial services for women farmers.

This, he stated, will increase their yield, improve livelihoods, and contribute to Nigeria’s food security.

President Tinubu also highlighted health disparities affecting women and girls, with a focus on increasing access to quality healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

He said strengthening institutions, promoting gender-sensitive policies, and supporting women’s rural organizations are essential to ensuring women have access to justice and protection from violence and discrimination.

According to him: “We recognise the challenges women face with limited access to education and healthcare, gender based violence and economic disparity. This is imperative for us as a nation to together to drive down development and create opportunities for women to thrive and succeed.

“Empowering women in agriculture must prioritize investment in agricultural training, access to land (This is critical) and financial services for women farmers.

“This will enable women increase their yield, improve their livelihood and contribute to Nigeria’s food security. By doing so, we will unlock their full potential that will drive different economic growth.

“We must also address the health disparity that disproportionately affect women and girls. By increasing access to quality health care, education, economic opportunities, we can empower them to control of their health and wellbeing. Allow them to express themselves

“In our quest for justice and sustainability, we must ensure women have access to justice and protected from all forms of violence and discrimination, which requires strengthening our institutions, promoting gender sensitive policies, and supporting womens rural organizations.

“It is in view of this that this Empower-Her initiative solidly deepen the vision we have for our country. We must empower women, not just for their sake, but for the sake of our entire nation. When we have empowered families, communities are viable.

“I call on us both in government and private sector to join hands and support and promote Empower-Her initiative, which has created an enabling environment for every woman in nigeria to fulfill her potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

“To the women of Nigeria, I say this, your voice matters, your talents are invaluable and your potential limitless, stand tall, speak out the future of Nigeria lies in you, to build a Nigerian where every woman”, he said.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, emphasized the importance of empowering Nigerian women.

In an address read on his behalf by UBA’s CEO, Oliver Alawuba, Elumelu praised President Tinubu’s leadership in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He also acknowledged wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s advocacy and Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s commitment to addressing gender inequality.

He highlighted the crucial role women play in agriculture, contributing over 70% of the labor force, yet facing challenges in accessing resources.

According to Elumelu, UBA’s commitment to gender equality was evident in its 50% female board representation, 40% female senior management, and 59% female graduate management trainees.

The bank has also provided 78% of its working capital loans to women-led businesses.

The UBA Chairman also stressed that empowering women is not only morally right but also economically beneficial, citing the potential $12 trillion increase in global GDP by 2025 if the gender gap is closed.

He canvassed collective action from individuals, organizations, and the private sector towards supporting women’s empowerment.

Meanwhile, Oil magnate and businessman, Chief Arthur Eze, led the train of donations to the initiative by announcing the sum of N100 million to support the women Elempowerment programme.

Eze said he was in support of what Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, was doing to empower women and girls.

His words: “I am here to support the women particularly the honourable minister. President Bola Tinubu had a vision as a brilliant man to locate this woman. She cares for the pauper, she learnt from the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu who is going everywhere both north and south in Nigeria, taking care of the poor, the women whether you are in the PDP, APC, APGA.

“So we must support them to change Nigeria. All of us are hungry. We inherited it not caused by Tinubu. We pray to God to keep him alive so that he can change Nigeria and change the people.”

On what prompted him to donate N100 million, Eze said: “I have seen what this woman (minister of women affairs) did. The money is not for her but to help the poor. People have been dying for many years.

“Politicians have been putting the money in their pockets, building houses, towers everywhere in Europe and Abuja. Where are they going to? Are they going to heaven or hell”, he said.