Rwanda Defeat  Benin to Throw Open Super Eagles Qualifying Group

*Ghana miss out as Algeria, Morocco qualify

Hosts Rwanda last night came from behind to beat Benin Republic 2-1 in Kigali and thrown open Group D of the 2025 AFCON qualifying series, which also has the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

With the win, Rwanda now have five points from four matches, a point behind second-placed Benin.

The Cheetahs of Benin, under former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, took the lead late in the first half.

However, the home team drew level in the 70th minute, before they snatched the winning goal through a controversial penalty four minutes later.

The Super Eagles on seven points remain top of the standings even though they are yet to play their match against Libya after they were held hostage by Libyan authorities for 20 hours and forced to return to Nigeria without kicking a ball. Libya remain bottom of the group with a point from three matches.

Next month, Benin will first welcome Nigeria to Abidjan, before the Super Eagles host Rwanda in a final group game in Uyo to round up the qualification race.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Black Stars lost 2-0 to Sudan Tuesday afternoon in matchday 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series putting their prospects in great doubt.

The former three-time African champions are now third in Group F having accrued just two points from four matches. Sudan, with seven points, are second. Angola, who yesterday defeated bottom-placed Niger 1-0, are on top with maximum 12 points from four matches and are likely winner of the group’s ticket to Morocco 2025.

Elsewhere, champions Algeria and host Morocco both booked their places at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals after victories in qualifying on Monday, bringing the number of qualified teams to four.

Cameroon defeated Kenya 1-0 when Boris Enow scored the only goal of the game in neutral Kampala, while Ramy Bensebaini netted a first-half spot-kick winner for Algeria against Togo in Lome.

RESULTS

Chad 0-1 Zambia

Lesotho 0-2 Gabon

Malawi 0-1 Senegal

S’Sudan 1-2 Uganda

Sudan 2-0 Ghana

Tanzania 0-2 DR Congo

Botswana 1-0 C’Verde

Congo 1-1 S’Africa

G’Bissau 0-0 Mali

Mauritania 0-1 Egypt

Niger 0-1 Angola

Rwanda 2-1 Benin

S’Leone 1-0 C’d’Ivoire

Libya v Nigeria (PP)