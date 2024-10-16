Gombe Approves N71,451.15 Minimum Wage for Workers

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has officially approved a new minimum wage of N71,451.15 for state civil servants and local government employees.

This development follows the successful conclusion of negotiations between the government and organised labour, which will see the lowest-paid workers in the state now earn the new national minimum wage.

Both Gombe State Government and Labour Unions greed and signed the document containing details of the new Minimum Wage package, yesterday. The signing ceremony, was presided over by Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, who chairs the State’s Negotiation Committee. This is contained in a press release made available to journalists.

The Negotiation Committee had previously announced the approval of the wage increase, with implementation set to commence in October 2024.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Gombe State Chapter, Comrade Yusuf Aish Bello, expressed appreciation to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his responsiveness.

He called on workers to reciprocate the gesture through renewed dedication and commitment to their duties.

The event was attended by key government officials, including the Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, who chairs the Technical Committee, Commissioners of Budget and Economic Planning, Local Government and Community Development, State Accountant General, Permanent Secretary Bureau for Public Service Reforms, ALGON Deputy Chairperson along with other officials and representatives of the NLC.