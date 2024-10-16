Eight Teams for Edo State Collegiate Football Championship 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Eight teams will compete in the 3rd edition of the Edo State Secondary School Football Championship which will hold from October 28 to November 1 in Benin

The championship, which is powered by Edo Peoples Forum 2020, will see Idia College, Eyean Secondary School, Obiaza Mixed Secondary School and St Angela Girls Grammar School battle for honours in the female category.

Contesting for honours in the male category are Edokpolor Grammar School, St. David Mixed Secondary School, Arue Secondary School and Ogue Community Secondary School.

The Chairman, Coordinating Committee for the championship, Lt. Col Charles Asowata (retd), said that the competition by professionals in diaspora is aimed to give the same opportunity he had growing up, to secondary school pupils with the aim of developing their talents and make them become world stars.

He said the tournament is meant to develop the participants mentally, physically and emotionally so that they would be able to study well and become great in their chosen career outside football.

He also appealed to all footballer stakeholders in the state to support the tournament, assuring them that it will endure and have the capacity to churn out talents that would be presented to American colleges for scholarship.

Former Green Eagles’ coach, Alabi Aisien, commended Asowata and his team for instituting the competition, nothing that the event would go a long way in discovering talents that would do the state and country proud in future.

According to the organisers, the winners in both categories will get N1 million, gold medals, trophy and certificate of participation.

The second place team will smile home with N500, 000, silver medals, trophy and certificate of participation while the third placed team will get N300, 000, bronze medals, trophy and certificate of participation