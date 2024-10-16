Corona Enrols 25 Underprivileged Children into Primary School

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative and out-of-school project, the Corona Schools’ Trust Council has enrolled 25 underprivileged pupils into Adeife Sodipo-Akindeko Memorial Primary School, Bariga, Lagos.

Speaking at the official enrollment exercise for the pupil, the CEO of the trust council, Adeyoyin Adesina, said that as a not-for-profit organisation, it believes in ploughing back into society, hence the adoption of public schools.

She stated that the council has enrolled over 50 pupils into the school through the ‘out of school Initiative’ and promised to ensure that the new 25 pupils complete basic education.

The third cohort event is part of the 70th-year celebration in 2025, and the initiative is part of Corona’s out-of-school children’s project. The initiative allows Corona School to offer support by rehabilitating physical infrastructure or equipping the teachers in the selected school with new knowledge critical for grooming future generations.

“Today, the 25 pupils we are enrolling brings the total to 75 children in this school, and after this, we intend to move to another education district,” she explained.

To sustain their interest, the pupils received back-to-school kits, while Adesina promised that they would continue to supply them with more as they required.

Dr. Shittu Akeem, the Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB), urged the parents to reciprocate the gesture shown by Corona Schools’ Trust Council by ensuring they bring their children to school.

The headteacher, Adeife Sodipo-Akindeko Memorial Primary School, Mrs. Arije Motunrayo, called on other private sector stakeholders to emulate Corona Schools’ Trust Council.