British Council’s Report Shows Growing Interest in Indigenous Language Publishing in Africa

A report by the British Council has shown an increasing demand for books in African indigenous languages, highlighting the importance of multilingualism in the region’s literary future.

It stated that initiatives like Jacana Media’s Vela Books in South Africa are championing these efforts, ensuring that African stories are told in local languages, furthering cultural preservation.

The recently launched ‘Publishing Futures: A Study of the Publishing Landscapes in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe’, offers fresh insights into the evolving publishing sector across the six African countries.

The virtual event attracted industry stakeholders, creatives, and policymakers from around the world, unveiling key trends and challenges in the region’s publishing landscape.

The report indicated that the rise of digital platforms such as WhatsApp is revolutionising the way books are marketed and distributed across Africa. “This trend opens up new possibilities for local authors, especially in countries like Kenya and Zimbabwe, where self-publishing has gained momentum. However, distribution challenges persist for writers, despite growing digital accessibility,” it said.

The report also highlighted the increasing popularity of digital audiobooks in Indigenous languages, with platforms such as Genti and AkooBooks pioneering the new wave of storytelling. “These platforms are not only expanding the reach of African narratives but are also creating new opportunities for local publishers to thrive in the global marketplace.”

According to the report, African publishers are increasingly turning to crowdfunding and grants to finance their projects. It said the innovative approach is enabling creative professionals to bring their works to life despite the economic challenges faced by the region’s publishing industry.

It added that platforms like TikTok’s BookTok and Instagram have emerged as powerful tools for African authors to promote their books and engage with a global audience. “These platforms have proven essential for connecting readers with African stories, further amplifying the voices of Sub-Saharan authors.”

A major concern raised in the report is the ongoing issue of piracy and copyright infringement, particularly in Zimbabwe. It called for stronger protective measures to safeguard the rights of local authors and publishers, ensuring that they can benefit from their creative outputs.

In addition to the virtual launch, the British Council said it will soon host in-person events in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe. “These events will offer deeper discussions on the report’s findings and foster connections between local publishing communities and global stakeholders.

“The Publishing Futures report highlights how Africa’s publishing industry is not only surviving but innovating in the face of challenges. These insights offer an invaluable roadmap for authors, publishers, policymakers, and investors looking to engage with Africa’s creative economy,” the British Council said.