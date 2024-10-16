Bauchi Govt to Build 42 Schools to Improve Girl Child Education 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi government, under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, has concluded plans to construct an additional 21 junior and 21 senior secondary schools in the state.

The state coordinator of AGILE, Malam Ali Sule, announced this in Bauchi during the celebration of the 2024 International Day of the Girlchild, organised by the State Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the office of the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed with support from AGILE.

Ali said AGILE is a World Bank-supported project implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education, and targeted beneficiaries are adolescent girls between 10 and 20 years in the 18 AGILE implementing states, including Bauchi.

He added that the project is to improve secondary education opportunities among girls in targeted areas in participating states.

“To create new safe learning spaces in secondary schools, the project would construct 21 new junior secondary schools and 21 senior secondary schools.

“The new school packages will include classrooms with adequate lighting and good ventilation, storage, solar, and furniture; separate gender toilets and WASH facilities and security measures including fences and perimeter walls,” he explained.