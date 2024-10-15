Tinubu Congratulates Wahid Oshodi On Election As ATTF President 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi on his election as President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF).

Oshodi, the Deputy President of ATTF and former Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development, was elected at the organisation’s elective annual general meeting held on Tuesday, October 15, in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Oshodi’s election is a proud moment for Nigeria, reflecting the strong support he garnered in the lead-up.

He was nominated by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and backed by several African nations, indicating the country’s unwavering support for its sports leaders.

President Tinubu said Oshodi’s election is also a vote of confidence on a seasoned sports administrator who has committed his time, energy and resources to develop table tennis at the grassroots level and demonstrated his integrity, accountability, and dedication in carrying out his responsibilities.

His commitment, he stated, inspired all sports enthusiasts and is a hopeful sign for the future of table tennis.

According to the president, Oshodi will bring his extensive leadership experience to elevate ATTF and the sport to the next level of success across the continent.

While applauding Oshodi’s passion and commitment towards advancing table tennis at the local, national and continent levels, the Nigerian leader assured him of the country’s continued goodwill and necessary support to succeed in his new role.

Oshodi was a former President of NTTF, a member of the Board of Directors for the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) and the current Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Oshodi’s distinguished career in sports administration began in 2000 when he was appointed to the Lagos State Sports Council Governing Board by then-Governor Bola Tinubu.

While serving as chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA), Oshodi was appointed in 2011 by Governor Babatunde Fashola as Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development.

As commissioner, he oversaw the highly successful National Sports Festival, tagged “Eko 2012,” which further cemented his reputation for excellence in sports management.