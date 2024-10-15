Omotayo Dada Assumes Office as ICNL Managing Director

Omotayo Philip Dada has formally assumed duty as the Managing Director of Inland Containers Nigeria Limited (ICNL) a leading outfit in the maritime industry

Dada is coming with a combination of robust top management and vast board room experience rising through the ranks at Prot Consulting as a Field Sales Officer before he made the transition to FedEx – Red Star Express PLC, where he excelled as a Customer Service Supervisor.

The new MD succeeded Ismail Yusuf, that retired recently, has held pivotal roles as Business Development Manager for the Aviation and Oil & Gas sectors, Regional Manager for Lagos, and Regional Head for the South-South/South-East at FedEx – Red Star Express Plc.

He successfully led the team as Head of Business (Nationwide) at Red Star Support Services, a subsidiary of Red Star Express Plc, ensuring the attainment of sales targets through strategic sales plans.

With an expansive career spanning about one and half decade, Omotayo is armed with expertise in revenue generation, sales, operations, business expansion, and logistics management across diverse sectors, promising to generate and manage constructive feedbacks to achieve optimum productivity

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics a Master of Diplomacy and Strategic Studies from the University of Lagos. In addition he holds a Certificate of Proficiency in Information Systems Management from Aptech Worldwide Computer Education and has completed executive management training, and leadership programs from Skillsoft Corporation, Rossette Associates, Work Force Group, FedEx Purple Academy, Red Star Academy among others