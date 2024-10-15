Keyamo: FG Set to Concession Five Airports, IATA Promises to Be Advisors in Process

•Maiduguri Airport to commence international flight January 1, 2025

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, yesterday, stated that five Nigeria airports are set for concession.

The minister made this known while receiving the Regional Vice President Africa and Middle-East of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Kamil Awdhi, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He also disclosed that in the quest to further revamp the aviation industry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri, has been upgraded to international status.

While receiving the regional vice president, Keyamo noted that the five International Airports for concession included Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Port Harcourt International airport, Aminu Kano International Airport, and Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu and thanked the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for indicating interest to offer advisory role to Nigeria and for coming in at a crucial time the concessioning is about to take off.

The minister said the level of infrastructure decay within the aviation industry calls for urgent action, stating: “going by the geographical location, Nigeria is the aviation hub for Africa and the world at large.”

He called for investors to avail themselves of the opportunity that Nigeria aviation industry is ready for both local and foreign investors.

He appealed to IATA to speak to other investors that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is paying huge sacrifice to reposition Nigeria aviation industry to a global standard.

He stated that with the coming back of Italian Airline and United Arab Emirate, the Nigeria aviation sector is about to wear a new look and the government is putting a lot in place to open the market for all operators.

Kamil Awdhi, Regional Vice President Africa and Middle East-International Air Transport Association stated that the essence of the visit was to make their interest known that they are willing to offer advisory role to Nigeria in the concession process.

He said Nigeria is a big market that no investor can afford to look away and promised that IATA as an Advisor has no financial cost to Nigeria.

Explaining the role of IATA as a trade association representing the global air transport industry with the aim of promoting safety, security, and efficient air transport, foster collaboration among airlines, airports, provide professional development, training and facilitate industry standards and best practices, Kamil emphasised the need to organise a workshop to educate the stakeholders on the need for concession and to know that the concession plan is different from privatisation.

He asserted that IATA is ready to support Nigeria develop her aviation sector, because Nigeria is in the eyes of the world as far as aviation industry is concerned.

He, however said that IATA was at the verge of signing MoU with NCAA to audit all aircrafts flying in Nigeria.

In a related development, the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri has been upgraded to international status.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stated this during a courtesy visit by the Borno state Governor, His Excellency Governor Babagana Umar Zulum in his office in Abuja.

Keyamo described North-East Nigeria particularly Borno State as a commercial city that connects Nigeria with other countries.

He said the airport will commence full operation as international airport from January 1, 2025, noting: “Establishment of international airport in Maiduguri is strategic to receive international flights coming in from Middle-East into this country.

It has the capacity, it has the size, population and infrastructure to support as international airport.”

The Minister said that the level of wealth in Borno State is yet untapped, and with this development, North-Eastern Nigeria is set for economic revival.

Responding, the Governor of Borno State and Chairman, North east Governors Forum, Babagana Umar Zulum expressed satisfaction on the new status the Muhammed Buhari Airport, Maiduguguri has attained.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and the entire Aviation sector for the uncommon transformation in the aviation sector.

He assured the Minister that North East governors will provide the political will needed to ensure the smooth operation of the airport.

“The services in the sector has improved, anyone can attest to that, in terms of safety the sector has experienced development and growth, I have seen efforts the Nigeria Government is making for a better aviation industry”

Zulum requested that Nigeria Government expedite action to ensure Nigeria has her own air-carrier which will serve the interest of Nigerians.