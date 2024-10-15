Gov Lawal Swears in Zamfara Electoral Commission Chair Ahead of LG Poll

*Briefs Executive Council on 79th UNGA participation

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has inaugurated Hon. Bala Aliyu Gusau as Chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) as part of his administration’s preparations for the local councils polls.

The ceremony held on Monday during the state’s Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the current leadership of the 14 Sole Administrators will end on October 23, 2024.

The Governor explained that he signed the Zamfara State Electoral Law amendments a few weeks ago regarding the upcoming local government election.

He said: “Based on the Supreme Court’s recent judgment we need to conduct elections in our local government councils.

“Accordingly, with the signing of the amended law, the State Independent Elections Commission will announce the election timetable as soon as possible so that we will have democratically elected local government councils in Zamfara State.“The Zamfara State Independent Electoral Council is to come up with guidelines and modalities on the elections, and it is expected that we all will give the necessary support and cooperation towards the success of the exercise.”

The statement noted further that during the Executive Council meeting, Governor Lawal informed members that his participation in the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting was valuable.

He expressed hope that it would lead to positive outcomes in his administration’s efforts at improving the lives of the people of Zamfara.

“Furthermore, during the council meeting, Governor Lawal instructed the Secretary to the State Government to work with the Deputy Governor to promptly arrange the inauguration of the Zamfara State Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA) Board so that it can operate effectively.

“The governor also informed the council that the state is ready to start the cash transfer component of NG-Cares.

“The transfers will support the vulnerable poor, unemployed youth and women across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state. A total sum of about N4.9 billion will be expended on the project.

“The beneficiaries will be 5000 poor and vulnerable households; Labour Intensive Public Workfare (LIPW) to 6000 unemployed youths and women; Lively Support Grants (LG) to 8000 economically active youths and women.

“The principle of fairness and justice must guide the nominations to all peoples in our constituencies,” the Governor said.