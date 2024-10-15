Fintiri: Together, We Can Unlock Potential of the Girl Child, Create a Better World for All

Daji Sani in Yola





Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has said “together, we can unlock the potential of the girl child and create a better world for all” and also pledged to continue supporting initiatives that promote girls’ education and empowerment.

The governor said that was why he and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the states deliberately made all 21 local government areas vice- chairmen presently women.

The deputy governor and the Chief Judge of the state are women, the governor said, explaining this was aimed at involving women in the schemes of things in the state and to give girls hope of seeing their gender in leadership position.

“We are committed to creating an environment where girls can thrive, an environment free of discrimination, stereotypes, drug abuse, some unholy cultural norms preventing the girl child from getting educated such as early marriage,” he said.

Fintiri who was represented by his Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, said this over the weekend in Yola Adamawa State capital.

He added that the world came together to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, and Adamawa State was no exception.

He said the event, themed “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” brought together stakeholders, policymakers, and most importantly, the girls themselves, to emphasize the importance of empowering young women.

As the world reflected on the challenges facing adolescent girls, including climate change, conflict, poverty, and inequality, the Adamawa State celebration offered a beacon of hope. Dr. Pella further, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to girls’ education and empowerment.

“Girls are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers,”. “We must invest in their education, health, and economic empowerment to unlock their full potential.” he reiterated.

Pella further explained that in addition to government efforts, local organizations are also making a difference.

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project has been working tirelessly to provide girls with access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in the state.

He said in Adamawa State, efforts are underway to address the specific challenges facing girls.

The state government has launched initiatives to combat child marriage, provide scholarships for girls, and promote girls’ participation in STEM education. “We recognize the unique needs of our girls and are committed to addressing them,” he further explained.

He said as the world continues to navigate the challenges of climate change, conflict, and inequality, the importance of empowering girls cannot be overstated.

By unlocking their potential, we can create a more just, equitable, and prosperous world for all. The International Day of the Girl Child serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of girls’ empowerment.

The beehive of events from Friday into Sunday featured inspiring stories from girls who have overcome incredible obstacles to achieve their goals. Their determination and resilience served as a reminder that, with the right support, girls can overcome any challenge.

Community leaders and organizations have continued to amplify the message of girls’ empowerment.

“The International Day of the Girl Child is not just a one-day event,” said Engineer Siddiki Liman, AGILE Project Coordinator. “It’s a call to action for sustained support and investment in girls’ futures.”

“As the world moves forward from last week’s celebrations, the focus shifts to tangible actions. Policymakers, organizations, and individuals are urged to provide access to quality education and healthcare, promote economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Foster leadership opportunities and amplify girls’ voices for the future of the girl child to be brighter than ever, but it’s up to us to ensure that promise becomes reality,” said Liman

He said as the International Day of the Girl Child passes, the conversation shifts from awareness to action. It’s time to translate promises into tangible results, empowering girls to become the leaders, innovators, and change-makers the world needs.

The impact of investing in girls’ education and empowerment extends far beyond the individual. Educated girls are more likely to delay marriage, have healthier children, and contribute to their communities economically.

“Empowering girls is key to breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Mrs. Jiddere Musa Kaibo, President of High-Level Women Advocates.