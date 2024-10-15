FG Intensifies Employment Drive for Skillful, Competent Fresh Graduates

•Shettima: We must tackle unemployment, equip our youths

•Says climate change manifest threat to our existence

•Seeks collective efforts, evidence-based action plans against menace

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday, inaugurated the Steering Committee of the Nigeria Jubilee Programme (NJFP), as part of measures by the federal government to scale up its employment initiative and enhance the employability of fresh graduates with market-ready skills and competence.

Also, yesterday, Shettima declared that Nigeria has remained proactive in taking steps to address climate change. However, he was quick to note that despite the interventions, none of the efforts will yield optimal outcomes without collectively tackling threats of climate change which he described as a “manifest threat to our existence.”

NJFP, a Nigerian government initiative being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with a seed investment from the European Union (EU), is coordinated by the office of the Vice President.

It was established to address challenges confronting Nigerian graduates in accessing meaningful jobs as well as develop, test and deploy a scalable model that would effectively assist in tackling the root causes of growing unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria.

Speaking while inaugurating the Steering Committee of the NJFP at the State House, Abuja, Shettima described the programme as a decisive step by the administration of President Bola Tinubu towards equipping Nigerian youth with the required tools to become employees, innovators and leaders in their chosen careers.

According to him, “The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is more than just an employment initiative—it is a catalyst for broader engagement in youth-driven innovation, employability, and entrepreneurship.

“Programmes like this are a decisive step toward equipping our youth with the tools to become not just employees but also innovators and leaders in their respective fields.

“The NJFP has made commendable progress, and it is now time to build on that foundation to provide a wider coverage through innovative adaptations that ensure that this programme does not just provide job placements but also emphasises the development of key skills through practical, real-world applications.

“This is how we scale impact—by embedding long-lasting, transformative learning experiences into the programme structure.”

Acknowledging that youth unemployment remains a serious challenge in Nigeria, the Vice President implored stakeholders and development partners to act cooperatively to combat the menace before it destabilises the nation’s future.

His words: “Unemployment remains a critical challenge for Nigeria, and youth unemployment is an even more pressing concern. As a government, we fully recognise the far-reaching consequences that economic downturns have on young people.

“Prolonged periods of unemployment or underemployment can hinder future income potential and significantly diminish career opportunities. This is precisely why today’s gathering is so important.

“We cannot afford to delay; we must act collectively to tackle this issue before it severely undermines our future. It is therefore with a deep sense of responsibility and urgency that I convene this inauguration of the Steering Committee for the NJFP.”

Shettima explained that his office directly coordinates the NJFP and some other crucial federal government initiatives, including the Human Capital Development (HCD) programme; Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) and the Expanded MSME Clinics programmes, because they are priorities for the Tinubu administration.

The NJFP, he said, was more vital because Nigeria’s future lied in the hands of the youth, adding that everything must be done within to secure their success.

“It is imperative that we focus on the long-term sustainability and scalability of the NJFP while further aligning the objectives of the programme with the overarching priorities of President Bola Tinubu.

“To guarantee this, we must offer all support to ensure that NJFP is not only sustained but also expanded. We will prioritise the counterpart financing to fulfill the government’s obligation and unlock more funding for the programme”, the Vice President further explained.

Earlier in her remarks, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, commended the federal government for its “unwavering leadership and commitment to advancing Nigerian human capital development, particularly youth development as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Admitting that “the Vice President’s leadership role on this has been very exemplary,” she recalled that since Shettima inaugurated the steering committee of the Human Capital Development programme a few weeks ago, many young Nigerians have been seen breaking barriers, opening up new frontiers based on their talent – not just locally but also on the global stage.

“Young Nigerians are demonstrating to the world that they have the capacity and ingenuity to transform not just their own lives but also those of their communities and Africa at large. Nigeria does not carry last,” she stated.

On his part, the European Union Head of Cooperation, Mr. Massino de Luca, described the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme as a flagship that generates pride and excitement, not only here in their Abuja office but also in the EU Headquarters.

He maintained that youth involvement and focus remain the ace of the EU’s action in Nigeria, even as he said NJFP typifies the EU’s commitment to the youth agenda in Nigeria and the world.

Luca said the fundamental aspect of the programme was finance sustainability which the EU has funded with 44 million Euros, adding Nigerians and European businesses have both benefited by the programme and since its inception, it has built strong relationships and partnerships as well as empower thousands of fellows.

Also speaking, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, said a total of 3,100 youths have been trained, far below the estimated target, attributing it to a number of reasons, including COVID-19 and the transition process of the immediate past administration.

“But seeing what the head of UNDP has brought in and the commitment of the EU, I am quite optimistic that we’ll do much more,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shettima declared yesterday that Nigeria

has remained proactive in taking steps to address climate change.

Presenting a keynote address in Abuja at the second African Climate Forum (ACF) themed, “Africa’s Climate Future: Pathways from Dependence

to Leadership,” organised by the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE), Shettima explained that Nigeria had at successive editions of the Conference of the Parties (COP) not only been vocal in its concerns and ideas, but had also taken bold steps to translate these discussions into tangible actions.

The vice-president, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council and Climate Change, Miss Rukaiya El-Rufai, stated that the commitment, “stems from our acute awareness of the consequences of climate change—a threat that has left nations across continents grappling for balance, and one that demands nothing less than a collective response.”

Like many other nations, the vice-president whose address dwelt on, “Securing Africa’s Green Future: Leading the Global Climate Agenda,” stated that the country had experienced first-hand the devastating effects of climate change.

He said: “We have been at the mercy of unpredictable water bodies, perennial floods, disrupted livestock production, intermittent power generation, and food crises.

“These climate-driven realities are not just calls to action; they are vivid reminders that none of us is immune to their consequences. This is why we must come together to compare notes, adopt peer learning mechanisms, and agree on practical solutions that will move us forward.

“As we deliberate here today, I urge all of us to recognise that any solution for Africa’s climate future must begin with protecting our ecosystems, promoting sustainable practices, and building climate-resilient communities.

“The brunt of climate change that Africa faces can only be mitigated if we stand together. The interventions we implement today will not only secure a greener future through social innovation, but will also serve as our springboard into global leadership on climate action.

“We are bound here today by a shared vision that transcends borders and ideologies—a vision that seeks to navigate the pathways of our collective future.

“As stakeholders in Africa’s climate journey, we are entrusted with the weighty responsibility of charting the course for our continent in the face of one of the most formidable challenges of our time: climate change.

“And so, we embark on this journey of deliberation and collaboration, fully aware of the profound implications that this threat holds for our peace, stability, and prosperity.

“Our nation has been proactive in taking steps to address climate change. One such step is the Climate Change Act of 2021, which aims to achieve low greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable, green growth.

“This Act sets ambitious targets, including the goal of reaching net zero, and serves as a cornerstone of our efforts to transition to a more sustainable future. Our Energy Transition Plan (ETP) further outlines our commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2060.

“Alongside this, the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), Debt-for-Climate Action Swaps, and Renewable Energy Targets are key interventions designed to accelerate our progress, whether through policy adjustments or financing the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“Moreover, Nigeria has established a Committee for the Carbon Market Activation Plan, positioning us at the forefront of creating a robust, sustainable carbon market projected to be worth $2.5 billion.

” In addition, the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions has been set up to oversee and coordinate all climate-related policies and programmes, ensuring that we remain focused on our goals for green economic development.

“However, despite these interventions, we know that none of our efforts will yield optimal outcomes unless we collectively agree that climate change is not a topic for idle debate—it is a manifest threat to our existence. So, I reiterate today an open call across our dear continent to all governments, civil society organisations, the private sector, and the development community to join hands.”

According to him, only through a unified front can they create an all-inclusive approach to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivering lasting social impact.

He urged stakeholders to seize the moment to draw up evidence-based action plans, calling on participants at the forum “to engage in constructive dialogue and to exchange best practices that can enhance our collective resilience to the climate-related challenges we face.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General of GCLBE, organisers of the event, Prof. George Nwangwu noted that

African countries have continued to suffer from the effects of climate change such as floods in Nigeria and droughts in Southern Arica.

As the continent bears no real historical responsibility for climate change effects, he said the question of differentiated responsibility has been a constant topic and was revisited at COP 28 in 2023.

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) was finally operationalised, he said.