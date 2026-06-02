  • Tuesday, 2nd June, 2026

Babalakin & Co to Host ESG Governance Colloquium

Featured | 13 seconds ago

Law firm, Babalakin and Co. is set to host a colloquium on strategies for integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into corporate governance and regulatory frameworks on June 4, 2026, in Lagos.

 The event, scheduled to hold at the firm’s head office in Victoria Island, is expected to bring together regulators, corporate executives, policymakers, academics, industry experts and other stakeholders, to examine emerging trends and practical approaches to ESG implementation.

 According to Dr Kubi Udofia, a Partner and Head of the firm’s Regulatory Compliance Practice, the colloquium will provide a platform for high-level discussions on strengthening governance systems and aligning regulatory frameworks with evolving sustainability expectations. 

Confirmed Speakers and Panelists include, Ejiro Gray of Sahara Group, Tony Edeh of Norrenberger, Ezinwanne Nnoruka of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Adekemi Adisa of mtn.ng, David Edet of Eterna Plc and Omobolanle Onawumi of deloitte.com.

Organisers said discussions will focus on practical and efficient strategies, for embedding ESG considerations into corporate decision-making and regulatory compliance structures.

 Attendance at the colloquium is strictly by invitation, a measure organisers say is intended to ensure meaningful stakeholder engagement and robust policy-focused conversations.

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