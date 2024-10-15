Damagum’s PDP Directs Mohammed’s Arrest, Alleges Imposture, Breach of Orders

•Blames external forces for party’s crisis

•HURIWA accuses APC of subversive tactics to undermine democracy

•Benue group hails Mohammed’s appointment

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi





The Illya Damagum faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the police and other security agencies to arrest Yayari Mohammed for impersonation and violation of court order restraining his (Damaghum’s) removal as the acting national chairman of the party.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, acting National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Manga, blamed those he described as external forces for the crisis in the party.

Manga said before the Mohammed faction suspended Damagum, a court had restrained anyone from removing Damagum.

He stated, “The security agencies should go against Mohammed and others for impersonation and violation of court order “In the face of this reckless violation of a subsisting court order, we are hereby left with no option but to deploy the services of security agencies in the enforcement of the rule of law.”

When reminded that the court could not stop an event that had taken place, Manga said the order of the court came first.

Manga said, “No, the court order came before the supposed suspension. We were all here when the suspension came. That was far after the court order.

“For emphasis, the NWC decision had arisen following the temporarily suspension of the National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, to allow the four-man NWC investigation committee set up under the chairmanship of Deputy National Chairman (South), H.E. Amb Taofeek Arapaja, to freely investigate the allegations of “abuse of office and insubordination” levelled against the duo.

According to Manga, “It is, therefore, distasteful for a leader, who ought to inform the uninformed but, instead, goes ahead to misinform on a national television and other media channels that our assumption of office in acting capacity is unconstitutional and does not exist. Why?

“Furthermore, we are constrained to express our utter disgust and disappointment in our colleagues’ resort to ‘motor pack’ approach to a mere suspension aimed at providing them with the opportunity to clear themselves of certain allegations against them.

“Although we have detailed knowledge of the drummer, the masquerades should have been guided in their dance steps to avert stripping themselves naked on the stage.”

HURIWA Accuses APC of Subversive Tactics to Undermine Democracy

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed deep concerns over the internal crisis plaguing Nigeria’s two major opposition parties: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP). HURIWA accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of subversive tactics to undermine democracy.

It said APC was allegedly behind the turmoil as part of a strategic effort to weaken political opposition and gradually implement an authoritarian regime similar to the communist governance structure in China.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA highlighted the destabilisation efforts it believed were orchestrated by APC.

The group suggested that the ruling party was deliberately sowing discord in PDP and LP to consolidate its grip on power.

HURIWA drew a parallel between the biblical story of the “hand of Esau and the voice of Jacob,” alleging that APC is working behind the scenes to sabotage internal democracy within the opposition parties, while appearing uninvolved.

Benue Group Hails Mohammed’s Appointment

A group known as Benue Concerned PDP Stakeholders, congratulated Mohammed on his appointment as the acting national chairman of the party. Benue Concerned PDP Stakeholders urged Mohammed to be upright, fair, truthful, and transparent, and respect the provisions of the PDP constitution in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, in Makurdi, a business mogul and former governorship aspirant in Benue State, Dr. Paul Ubwa, said only fairness and truth could guarantee Mohammed’s success.

Ubwa pledged the commitment of the Benue PDP family to support and work with Mohammed to reposition the party and hand over seamlessly a national chairman of North-central extraction on October 24.

Others in the group included former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Professor Nicholas Ada; Acting Chairmen of the PDP Benue State, Elders Committee; former Speaker Pro Tempore, RT. Hon. Terngu Tsegba; and former Chairman of the PDP in Benue State, Hon. John Ngbede.

The stakeholders called on all well-meaning party members across the country to stand by Mohammed to ensure a smooth, prompt and transparent process to usher in a new national chairman at the forthcoming NEC meeting.