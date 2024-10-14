Women Entrepreneurship Summit to Witness over 10,000 Buyers, Sellers in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Over 10,000 buyers and sellers are expected to participate in the forthcoming Women Entrepreneurship (WE) Summit scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, in the coming weeks.



This was revealed at a press briefing organised ahead of the Port Harcourt Fashion Experience Festival, expected to hold between October 26 and 27, 2024.



Speaking on the programme, on behalf of the organisers, Director of Communication, Oby Ivy- Fakae, said apart from the WE summit, other phases of the festival include exhibition, runway show and festival party.



She said the summit is for women doing business in Rivers State, stressing that, “It has an aspect to encourage women businesses. It has been found that most struggling businesses belong to women. They will get free booths to exhibit”.



Ivy-Fakae who stated that about 500 women will participate at the summit, said while the exhibition will be an attempt to showcase Port Harcourt to the world, the festival party will feature top musicians and celebrities, especially those from the South-South geopolitical zone.

She said: “This is called Port Harcourt Fashion Experience Festival. It has phases; Exhibition, Runway show, WE Summit (Women Entrepreneurship), Festival Party, called After-party. Over 10,000 buyers, sellers and other participants are expected.



Noting that fashion is a big business outside oil and gas in boosting the gross domestic product (GDP), Ivy-Fakae said “Rivers State Government has endorsed the festival and even gave us the prestigious Obi Wali International Conference Centre on Ada George/Air Port Road”.

Founder of the programme, Boma Ogidigben regretted that fashion industry has been relegated to the backyard after it was held last in Port Harcourt 2013. “We want to reawaken it. All this while, we have been going to other cities and countries. Port Harcourt has truly lagged behind,” he said.

Ogidigben further noted that the WE summit will make women fashion thrive again in the state. He said: “Women suffer because most of them do not know how to navigate the forest of actions needed in entrepreneurship. So, we won’t only give them grants but counsel and follow-up.”