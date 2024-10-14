Red Cross, NCDC Intensify Efforts at Tackling Mpox Outbreak

* 94 cases so far recorded in Nigeria

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and Nigeria Red Cross Society have intensified its response to the ongoing mpox outbreak by mobilizing volunteers and resources to support affected communities.



NCDC said that as at Friday, Nigeria has reported 94 confirmed cases from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Cross River state having the highest number of cases.



The President of the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, said during an interview with journalists at the opening of the mpox training of trainers in Abuja, that the society is employing various strategies in its efforts to combat the mpox outbreak.



The training of training trainers was organised by the Nigerian Red Cross and Norwegian Red Cross in collaboration with NCDC.



Adeaga also said: “Our volunteers are working tirelessly to educate the public on mpox prevention and control measures, and we are collaborating closely with public authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure a coordinated response.”



“Volunteers have been deployed to vulnerable areas to conduct community outreach and sensitization programs, promote disease prevention, and provide essential supplies and equipment to healthcare facilities.”



He said that Nigeria Red Cross Society has a significant presence in all local governments, with over 800,000 members across the country.

According to him, “The organization is leveraging its extensive network to rapidly respond to emerging health challenges.”



“The Red Cross is collaborating with public authorities, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders to bridge gaps in disease control and mitigation.



“Training programs are being conducted to equip volunteers with the necessary skills to address emerging health challenges.”



On his part, the Country Manager for Norwegian Red Cross in Nigeria, Maurice Monson, explained that the organisation have been in Nigeria for quite some time focusing on community health and finance development, supporting the national society to play the auxiliary role to the government of Nigeria.



He also disclosed that one of the elements that Red Cross is strongly looking at is disease outbreaks, that is, supporting the national society to be prepared for effective response.



“So, for instance, we now have M-POX. Our role in this response is through the national society. With the national society, we will be able to reach out to the Nigerian CDC.



“We are also in touch with WHO. We are also in touch with the state primary health care development agencies., he said.



The NCDC Mpox Incident Manager, Odhnosen Ehiakhamen, said the Centre has swiftly escalated its Incident Management System and established a multi-sector, multidisciplinary coordination for the Monkeypox response, following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration.



He added: “We have held over 90 conferences across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory to improve healthcare workers’ capacity for prompt response.



“Our partnerships with the Red Cross, WHO African CDC, Breakthrough Action, and others support the response through the federal ministries of health, Greek, and environment.”



He also said the National Primary Health Care Development Agency collaborates with the NCDC on vaccination efforts, providing 10,000 visits, with plans to target high-risk states.



His words: “Vaccination is expected to commence in select states within days. The agency is also working with the National Association of Dermatologists and the Infectious Disease Society to support case management.



“Community surveillance and health facilities play a vital role in identifying cases. To further enhance response capabilities, regional training will be conducted to complete training for remaining states, emphasizing community engagement and surveillance through the Red Cross.



“As of today, Nigeria has reported 94 confirmed cases from 25 states and the FCT, with Cross River state having the highest number of cases. A team has been deployed to support outbreak response in the state.”