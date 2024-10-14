Obasanjo: Nigeria Not A Basket Case, Has Everything Required for Greatness

*Tinubu seeks prayers for nation’s leadersOnyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that God did not create Nigeria ‘a basket case’, stressing that Nigeria has everything it requires to become a great nation.



He said the situation of Nigeria was not irredeemable as God has provided enough resources and manpower for the country if only its people can change and get close to God.



The former president stated this at a Special Church service by the Methodist Church to mark its 40 years in Abuja yesterday.



While speaking to journalists shortly after the Church Service, Obasanjo said: “God is God of peace, that is the first thing we have to understand and God of peace has created this world for peace, and if you go back to Genesis, everything that God created was good and what made it bad? Human greed, selfishness, lack of fear for God and lack of consideration for others.



“What do we now do to have peace? Is to be close to God. When you talk about men of God, they should never stop being close to God and praying to God”, he said.



“I believe that God has not created Nigeria as a basket case, God has given us all that we need, what God has given us, we have messed it up. If we call the name of God and go humbly before God and we really show remorse and pray to God, He will heal our land.”



Also, President Bola Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike said the challenges the country is facing today requires a united front, adding that the church can be a platform for social transformation where individuals come together to enact change, promote peace and uplift the people.



He charged the church to work hand-in-hand with the government to address the prevailing challenges in the country.



Tinubu further tasked the church to continue praying for the leaders of the country as their prayers are their source of strength and guidance.



“As we face multi-faceted challenges, the church must urgently continue playing its vital role. The government recognises the importance of collaborations with faith-based organisations in addressing these. Together we can mobilise resources, provide extension services and advocate for the voiceless.



“The church can also spearhead moral leadership and ethical governance. I urge you therefore to remain steadfast in your commitment to prayer not just for your communities but for our beloved Nigeria and its leaders. Your prayers are a source of strength and guidance as we navigate the complexities of governance,” he stated.



In his sermon, the Prelate of Methodist Church in Nigeria, Most Reverend Oliver Abah charged Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast as the country will overcome its current challenges.



Highlight of the occasion was when a former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) was conferred with the Knight of John Wesley.