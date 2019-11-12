Obasanjo: People Living with Sickle Cell Need Empathy, Not Sympathy

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated the need for more collaborative efforts to foster better education and awareness about sickle cell disease, insisting that people living with sickle cell need empathy not sympathy.

The former president, who spoke last week in Lagos as the grand patron of the First African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease (ACSCD), emphasised the fact that every sickle cell sufferer has a unique story behind the pain they go through.

The three-day conference was organised by Dr. Sickle Cell – Center for Sickle Cell Disease in association with

Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation and supported by World Health Organisation, Federal Ministry of Health amongst other sickle cell foundations across Africa.

It was indeed a huge event for the sickle cell community in Africa and was attended by delegates from Ghana, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania,Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Namibia, India, Netherland, Egypt, Belgium, Canada, United State and United Kingdom.

The co-chair, ACSCD Congress, Dr. David Ajaere stated during his welcome address that the burden of sickle cell disease cannot be overcome by any single organisation or individual, stressing that it takes an holistic approach whereby partnerships are forged between organisations and relevant stakeholders with aligned interest and vision in a bid to overcoming sickle cell disease in Africa. The Director for WHO, Africa region, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti who was represented at the congress by Prof. Jean-marie Dangou, Coordinator of Non-Communicable Disease Primary Prevention and Integrated Management, also addressed the need for setting priorities for national, regional and global SCD prevention and controlprogramme.

The Kabaka (King) of the Buganda kingdom in Uganda who was represented at the congress by his Minister of Health, Dr. Prosperous Nankindu also shared insight on the fight against sickle cell disease in Uganda and how they have successfully made Ugandans more aware of sickle cell management by puporlarising the need for genotype screening before marriage.

The First lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who was represented at the congress by Dr. Mobolaji Johnson, gave a welcome address to the local and international delegates at the Congress.

The Chief Executive Officer, National Marrow Donor Programme/Be The Match, Dr. Randal Mills also stated that a cure for sickle cell disease exists.

He further mentioned that access to curative bone marrow transplant requires partnership at all levels.

Hope Foundation and First lady of Abia State, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, said Sickle cell disease is mainly an

African problem, adding that stakeholders on the African continent should lead efforts to eradicate

She also acknowledged that some non-governmental bodies and a few governments were doing quite a bit to address the challenge of sickle cell and that individual efforts would yield better results if there is collaboration across borders.