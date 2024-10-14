Ejikeme: Customer Experience Will Shape Future of Pension Industry

James Emejo in Anuja

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, has said that quality customer experience was key to business sustainability in the pension industry.

Speaking during the directorates’ 2024 Customer Service Week in Abuja, she said the way pensioners are treated by pension custodians will go a long way to determine job retention, and to a large extent, the survival of pension managers.

Represented by the Director, Civil Service Pension Department, PTAD, Mr. Kabir Yusuf, Ejikeme reaffirmed PTAD’s commitment to service delivery for pensioners, adding that the customer service week remained a key aspect of its operations.

She said, “We at PTAD prioritise pensioners’ welfare and are always working to provide quality service by simplifying pensioners’ verification – those who cannot do it by themselves, anywhere across the country – from Abuja to Kaduna to Abia to Osun to Delta and all around.

“Also, there is a dedicated team that was mandated to go round to confirm the aliveness of those who cannot confirm their aliveness either because they are too old or those battling health issues. So, our work is to ensure that we make it easy for our pensioners.”