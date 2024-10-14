BOWFT: Edo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens, Heartland Queens Battle for Final Tickets 





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The 2024 Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), has entered its advance stage with the final four teams battling for the two slots in the final.

This morning at 10:00am, the Moses Aduku managed Edo Queens will host Nasarawa Amazons in one of the semi final matches at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

In the second semi final at the same time at the Western Boys High School Mini stadium, former champions, Bayelsa Queens and Heartland Queens of Owerri will also battle for the other ticket to the final.

In the quarter final match, Edo Queens prolific winger, Chioma Moses scored twice against Abia Angels, while Emem Essien and Folashade Ijamilusi made it 4-0 for the WAFU-B Champions to reach the semifinals.

Bayelsa Queens’ victory over Benin-based Fortress Ladies was delayed till the second half after a strong challenge by Fortress but eventually succumbed 2-0 for the ladies from Yenagoa to advance.

Heartland Queens on the other hand, pipped Espoir FC of Benin Republic 1-0 to book their semifinal berth.

In the case of Nasarawa Amazons, the ladies from the Middle Belt came from behind to beat Remo Ladies 2-1 in the game that started on Saturday afternoon but was forced to be put on hold as a result of the heavy rain that fell on Saturday afternoon at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

Match officials had to postpone the game after 72 minutes of play due to the heavy downpour with scores at 1-1.

The remaining minutes of the game were concluded on Sunday morning at the same venue with the Amazons progressing to the semifinals after a 2-1 victory over Remo Ladies