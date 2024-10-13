Legal Practitioner Expresses Sadness over Current Challenges Facing 100 Year-old GSS, Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and National President, Government Secondary School(GSS) Ilorin, Old Boys Association, Chief Sheni Ibiwoye (SAN) at the weekend expressed sadness over the current challenges confronting the over 100 years old school.

Speaking in Ilorin during the 40th year anniversary of the 1984 Set of GSS Ilorin Old Boys Association, the legal luminary stated that, “It is sad that GSS Ilorin we used to know in those days is not the same school we have today, the standard has dropped tremendously.”

He said “the commitment is no longer there on the part of the Management and staff”.

According to him, “The exchange students programme is also another problem we are battling with in the school.

“Some of these exchange students posted to GSS Ilorin can neither read nor write, we had to recently engage a teacher to tutor them on how to read and write.”

The senior lawyer however urged the government and stakeholders of the college to rally round the school in order to return to the past glory of the institution.

Earlier, the chairman, 1984 Set of the institution, Alhaji Mohammed Okanla, stated that, the 1984 Set of the GSS has paid 2024/2025 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration fees of 41 students of the school.

He also said that, “We are considering the establishment of an endowment fund for sustainability of the WASSCE registration fees payment scheme”.

The lecture was entitled: Education Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: Challenges and Prospects.

Okanla praised members for always sparing a thought for their alma mater.

He said that the set had embarked on a number of developmental projects in the school.

The projects according to him include renovation of physics/chemistry laboratory block, renovation of Gambari House, provision of reading desks and chairs for the school library, renovation of the school mosque, provision of students mattresses and provision of borehole.

Okanla noted that, “These accomplishments were as a result of the selfless effort and commitment of esteemed members, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.