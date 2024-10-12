Soludo, Fasua, Others to Speak at Abuja Business, Investment Summit

Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) will be holding the inaugural Abuja Business and Investment Summit, on October 16-18, 2024.

The summit, themed ‘Optimising Investment Through Partnership’, aims to foster diplomatic ties, promote investment opportunities, and showcase the diverse business landscape in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Group Managing Director/CEO of AICL, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, the pivotal role of diplomatic missions is in advancing the company’s initiatives and investment opportunities.

“Abuja is a place to invest in. We are ready to collaborate with countries and partner with organisations. Our environment is conducive and favourable enough with business opportunities,” she stated.

Ambassador Tamuno also lauded the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in enhancing Abuja’s infrastructure, creating an optimal environment for business prosperity. She also highlighted AICL’s diverse areas of investment, including real estate, entertainment, hospitality, technology, power, transportation, oil and gas, leasing, tourism, and environmental opportunities.

“AICL is the investment arm of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and is limited by shares. We do numerous business/investments that focus on various sectors, and we can point investors to the right place to invest, including our sister agencies in Abuja,” Tamuno explained.

The Abuja Business and Investment Summit will serve as a platform to create awareness about the investment opportunities in the FCT, connect investors with investment opportunities, and foster partnerships between local and international stakeholders. The event will feature renowned speakers, including the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the current Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, MD/CEO of Lagos Bus Service Ltd Idowu Oguntola, Founder/Chairman FAD Media Group Fidelis Duker, Honourable Commissioner Budget and Economic Planning Anambra State Chiamaka Nnake, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs Tope Fasua, and DG/CEO of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, amongst several others.

The summit is a response to the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Honorable Minister’s mandate to improve productivity. We aim to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, create job opportunities for our teeming youth, and contribute to the overall economic development of the country,” said Ambassador Tamuno.

Invitations to the Abuja Business and Investment Summit will be extended through diplomatic channels, chambers of commerce, Captains of industries and other stakeholders, both in Nigeria and overseas, as AICL seeks to showcase the vast potential of the Federal Capital Territory and facilitate meaningful partnerships.