Remita Leads Talk on Digital Finance Role in Nation’s Prosperity

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous payment company, Remita has reiterated the potential of digital finance in accelerating the economy of Nigeria and Africa at large.

At the just concluded Nigeria Fintech Week (NFW), themed, “Positioning Africa’s Fintech Ecosystem to Accelerate Inclusive Growth,” the firm urged leaders to double investment in financial technology sector to catalyse much-needed inclusive growth in the region.

The three-day event had other notable fintech players in the region champion discussion on national inclusive growth, with participants across sectors exposed to cutting-edge platforms and solutions to enhance business growth.

Remita being a key sponsor of the event also spotlighted key innovations, tasking end-users to explore emerging payment services to unlock new opportunities.

Speaking, Managing Director of the company, ‘DeRemi Atanda, highlighted how the firm’s integrated solutions have enabled organisations to streamline their payment processes, unlock new revenue opportunities, and drive inclusive growth.

The event also saw to the launch of the company’s CONNECT campaign while Atanda was inducted as a member of the Governing Council of the FinTech Association of Nigeria, further consolidating Remita’s capacity and influence in shaping future of fintech regulation, policy, and innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

Also speaking, Remita’s CTO, Mujib Ishola featuring on a Fireside Chat themed, “Africa’s Tech in the Age of AI”, joined other industry leaders to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in African tech landscape and its far-reaching implications on payments ecosystem.

Commenting further, the company’s Head of Digital Assets & Partnerships, Chinedu Alisa said, “We are fully positioned to provide the widest range of digital assets in the Nigerian market today, through our exciting APIs to integrators and aggregators who are seeking to increase their margins with the least of efforts”.

He added that new partnerships forged by Remita at the event would expand Remita’s reach and influence across Africa, while opening new frontiers and improve financial status of users.